403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Senegal Reject Any Infringement On Somalia's Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Senegal reaffirmed on Tuesday their full rejection of any infringement on Somalia's unity and territorial integrity, including Israeli occupation's recognition of Somaliland.
This came during a joint press conference held by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Senegalese counterpart Sheikh Niang at the conclusion of their talks in Cairo.
Minister Abdelatty said he briefed his Senegalese counterpart on the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), stressing Egypt's water scarcity and the need to reject unilateral actions and uphold international law governing transboundary rivers.
He explained that the talks covered regional and international issues, particularly security and stability in Africa, in light of Egypt's current presidency of the African Union Peace and Security Council.
Abdelatty added the talks also addressed Middle East developments, particularly the Palestinian conflict, stressing the need to support efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and accelerate the transition to the second phase.
He said the two sides discussed Sudan, emphasizing the need to preserve its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, reject parallel entities, and oppose any attempts to divide or secede its territory.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister said an invitation was extended to his Senegalese counterpart to attend a meeting Egypt will chair in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, which will focus on developments in Sudan and Somalia with the participation of Peace and Security Council members and the two countries' foreign ministers. (end)
aff
This came during a joint press conference held by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Senegalese counterpart Sheikh Niang at the conclusion of their talks in Cairo.
Minister Abdelatty said he briefed his Senegalese counterpart on the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), stressing Egypt's water scarcity and the need to reject unilateral actions and uphold international law governing transboundary rivers.
He explained that the talks covered regional and international issues, particularly security and stability in Africa, in light of Egypt's current presidency of the African Union Peace and Security Council.
Abdelatty added the talks also addressed Middle East developments, particularly the Palestinian conflict, stressing the need to support efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and accelerate the transition to the second phase.
He said the two sides discussed Sudan, emphasizing the need to preserve its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, reject parallel entities, and oppose any attempts to divide or secede its territory.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister said an invitation was extended to his Senegalese counterpart to attend a meeting Egypt will chair in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, which will focus on developments in Sudan and Somalia with the participation of Peace and Security Council members and the two countries' foreign ministers. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment