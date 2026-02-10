403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Diplomat Commends Solid Relations With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- US Chargأ© dآ'Affaires At Interim at the US Embassy in Kuwait Steven Butler affirmed that relations between the United States and Kuwait are solid, deep and durable, serving as a key driver of joint cooperation in the interest of both countries.
Speaking at the outset of a press conference held at the US Embassy on Tuesday with representatives of print media, Butler said the two countries have stood together as friends and partners for more than 60 years, stressing that Kuwait is a trusted ally and that the US remains fully committed to Kuwaitآ's security, sovereignty and future.
He added that Kuwait continues to play a leading role in promoting regional stability, welcoming Kuwaitآ's decision to join the Board of Peace as a founding member of the international initiative aimed at turning diplomatic achievements into lasting peace and prosperity for the peoples of the region, including Gaza.
Butler explained that defence cooperation constitutes the cornerstone of bilateral relations, noting that the two sides work together to deter threats, prevent conflicts and enhance security and stability in the region.
The US diplomat emphasized that the partnership between the two countries goes beyond security to include broad economic and development fields.
He pointed out that bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to around USD 5 billion annually, noting that American companies continue to provide advanced expertise and technology to Kuwait, while Kuwaiti investors play an important role as active partners in the US economy.
He also noted that there are promising opportunities for further cooperation in the fields of technology, logistics and energy innovation, expressing pride in the strong people-to-people ties, as thousands of Kuwaiti students study in the United States, strengthening relations that extend across generations.
Butler stressed that the shared goal of both countries is to build a future that is safer, stronger and more prosperous for both Americans and Kuwaitis.
He also addressed a number of questions raised by representatives of various media outlets in Kuwait, covering political and economic issues, as well as matters related to entry visas to the United States. (end)
yt
Speaking at the outset of a press conference held at the US Embassy on Tuesday with representatives of print media, Butler said the two countries have stood together as friends and partners for more than 60 years, stressing that Kuwait is a trusted ally and that the US remains fully committed to Kuwaitآ's security, sovereignty and future.
He added that Kuwait continues to play a leading role in promoting regional stability, welcoming Kuwaitآ's decision to join the Board of Peace as a founding member of the international initiative aimed at turning diplomatic achievements into lasting peace and prosperity for the peoples of the region, including Gaza.
Butler explained that defence cooperation constitutes the cornerstone of bilateral relations, noting that the two sides work together to deter threats, prevent conflicts and enhance security and stability in the region.
The US diplomat emphasized that the partnership between the two countries goes beyond security to include broad economic and development fields.
He pointed out that bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to around USD 5 billion annually, noting that American companies continue to provide advanced expertise and technology to Kuwait, while Kuwaiti investors play an important role as active partners in the US economy.
He also noted that there are promising opportunities for further cooperation in the fields of technology, logistics and energy innovation, expressing pride in the strong people-to-people ties, as thousands of Kuwaiti students study in the United States, strengthening relations that extend across generations.
Butler stressed that the shared goal of both countries is to build a future that is safer, stronger and more prosperous for both Americans and Kuwaitis.
He also addressed a number of questions raised by representatives of various media outlets in Kuwait, covering political and economic issues, as well as matters related to entry visas to the United States. (end)
yt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment