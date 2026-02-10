Vereigen Media Launches A Performance-Focused Framework For Measuring ABM ROI In Enterprise Campaigns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new framework addresses the industry's biggest gap in ABM measurement and replaces vanity metrics with verified engagement, first-party data and privacy-aligned intelligence, helping enterprise teams prove real-ABM impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation and media intelligence company, today announced the launch of its new performance-focused framework for measuring ABM ROI in enterprise campaigns designed to help organizations move beyond surface-level metrics and clearly demonstrate business impact from enterprise ABM initiatives.

As enterprise ABM adoption accelerates, many teams still face familiar challenges: fragmented reporting, unclear attribution, and limited visibility into how ABM programs actually drive results. Traditional measurement models lean heavily on impressions, clicks, and unverified engagement signals, failing short of proving true account-level impact.

Vereigen Media's new framework directly addresses this gap and introduces a structured, outcome-driven approach to ABM measurement, which is built on verified content engagement, first-party data, and human-validated interactions.

“Vanity metrics that appear impressive but fall short when examined are still used in far too much ABM reporting. Instead of relying on proxies, enterprise leaders require proof. This framework gives teams a transparent, defendable method to show genuine ABM impact by substituting verified engagement and first-party intelligence for surface level signals.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO of Vereigen Media.

Moving ABM Measurement from Activity to Accountability

Traditional enterprise ABM reporting often relies on surface-level indicators that fail to reflect true buyer interest. Vereigen Media's strategic framework introduces a more disciplined measurement model that prioritizes verified engagement, privacy-compliant first-party data, and human verification at every interaction.

Rather than tracking exposure alone, a performance-focused framework validates that prospects have genuinely engaged with the content, spent meaningful time with it, and opted in through compliant, first-party channels. This clarity enables marketing and revenue teams to identify which accounts are progressing and which require a different engagement strategy.

At the core of the new framework is Vereigen Media's proprietary intelligence engine, which analyzes engagement patterns at both the account and persona level. The result is a clearer, more reliable view of enterprise ABM performance, without relying on third-party aggregators or opaque data sources.

A Revenue-Aligned Standard for Enterprise ABM Measurement

The framework is purpose-built for modern enterprise environments supporting long sales cycles, multi stakeholder buying committees, ABM complexity, and high-value deal structures.

Key features include in privacy-first environment are:



Verified Content Engagement (VCE) a syndication model of Vereigen Media prioritizes verified, time-based interaction over volume-driven metrics confirming real interaction.

a syndication model of Vereigen Media prioritizes verified, time-based interaction over volume-driven metrics confirming real interaction. Account-Level Performance Tracking to measure progression across buying stages.

to measure progression across buying stages. First-Party data Intelligence ensures compliance and trust.

ensures compliance and trust. Revenue Influence Mapping that connects with ABM activity to pipeline velocity and closed-win impact.

that connects with ABM activity to pipeline velocity and closed-win impact. Enterprises-Ready Reporting Models built for leadership and board level visibility.



Designed for Enterprise Sales Cycles and Buying Committees

With global privacy regulations reshaping B2B marketing, Vereigen Media's framework is built with compliance at its foundation. By relying exclusively on first-party, opted-in data, human verification and zero outsourcing, the framework helps enterprise teams reduce risk associated with traditional third-party sourcing while improving engagement quality.

The framework supports organizations of all sizes from fast-scaling teams to global enterprises running complex, multi-region ABM programs, enabling tighter alignment between marketing, sales, and executive leadership.

“Enterprise ABM success depends on confidence in the data, personalization, engagement, and the strategy behind it. By combining proven digital workflows with a people-first validation process, we've created a framework that gives teams a clear, defensible way to communicate impact and ROI to leadership.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based demand generation company helps organizations connect with real decision makers through verified engagement, first-party data and zero outsourcing model. With a people-first approach and a global team of more than 300 professionals, Vereigen Media supports enterprises and leading B2B brands across various industries in achieving measurable, privacy-compliant growth delivering performance up to 3x better than traditional demand generation methods.

