Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|
|
|
|
| February 10, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
| PDMR
| Date
| Share Type
| Number of shares awarded
| Wael Sawan
| 6 February 2026
| SHEL (LSE)
| 165,975
| Sinead Gorman
| 6 February 2026
| SHEL (LSE)
| 98,677
| Robin Mooldijk
| 6 February 2026
| SHELL (AMS)
| 36,297
| Philippa Bounds
| 6 February 2026
| SHEL (LSE)
| 35,779
| Peter Costello
| 6 February 2026
| SHEL (LSE)
| 42,169
| Cederic Cremers
| 6 February 2026
| SHELL (AMS)
| 35,338
| Machteld de Haan
| 6 February 2026
| SHELL (AMS)
| 35,338
| Andrew Smith
| 6 February 2026
| SHELL (AMS)
| 52,443
| Rachel Solway
| 6 February 2026
| SHEL (LSE)
| 35,779
|
|
|
|
| The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Julie Keefe
|
|
|
| Deputy Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ENQUIRIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell Media Relations
|
|
|
| International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|
|
|
|
|
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Wael
| Last Name(s)
| Sawan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 27.745
| Volume
| 165,975
| Total
| 4,604,976.38
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 165,975
| Price
| 27.745
| Total
| 4,604,976.38
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Sinead
| Last Name(s)
| Gorman
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 27.745
| Volume
| 98,677
| Total
| 2,737,793.37
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 98,677
| Price
| 27.745
| Total
| 2,737,793.37
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Robin
| Last Name(s)
| Mooldijk
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Projects & Technology
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 32.09
| Volume
| 36,297
| Total
| 1,164,770.73
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 36,297
| Price
| 32.09
| Total
| 1,164,770.73
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Legal Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 27.745
| Volume
| 35,779
| Total
| 992,688.36
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 35,779
| Price
| 27.745
| Total
| 992,688.36
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Peter
| Last Name(s)
| Costello
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Upstream
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 27.745
| Volume
| 42,169
| Total
| 1,169,978.91
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 42,169
| Price
| 27.745
| Total
| 1,169,978.91
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Cederic
| Last Name(s)
| Cremers
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Integrated Gas
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 32.09
| Volume
| 35,338
| Total
| 1,133,996.42
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 35,338
| Price
| 32.09
| Total
| 1,133,996.42
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Machteld
| Last Name(s)
| de Haan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 32.09
| Volume
| 35,338
| Total
| 1,133,996.42
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 35,338
| Price
| 32.09
| Total
| 1,133,996.42
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Andrew
| Last Name(s)
| Smith
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Trading and Supply
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 32.09
| Volume
| 52,443
| Total
| 1,682,895.87
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 52,443
| Price
| 32.09
| Total
| 1,682,895.87
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Rachel
| Last Name(s)
| Solway
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 27.745
| Volume
| 35,779
| Total
| 992,688.36
| Aggregated information
| Volume
| 35,779
| Price
| 27.745
| Total
| 992,688.36
| Date of transaction
| 06/02/2026
| Place of transaction
| Outside a trading venue
MENAFN10022026004107003653ID1110721742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment