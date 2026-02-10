Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-02-10 10:03:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 10, 2026
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
PDMR Date Share Type Number of shares awarded
Wael Sawan 6 February 2026 SHEL (LSE) 165,975
Sinead Gorman 6 February 2026 SHEL (LSE) 98,677
Robin Mooldijk 6 February 2026 SHELL (AMS) 36,297
Philippa Bounds 6 February 2026 SHEL (LSE) 35,779
Peter Costello 6 February 2026 SHEL (LSE) 42,169
Cederic Cremers 6 February 2026 SHELL (AMS) 35,338
Machteld de Haan 6 February 2026 SHELL (AMS) 35,338
Andrew Smith 6 February 2026 SHELL (AMS) 52,443
Rachel Solway 6 February 2026 SHEL (LSE) 35,779
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 27.745
Volume 165,975
Total 4,604,976.38
Aggregated information
Volume 165,975
Price 27.745
Total 4,604,976.38
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 27.745
Volume 98,677
Total 2,737,793.37
Aggregated information
Volume 98,677
Price 27.745
Total 2,737,793.37
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robin
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Projects & Technology
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.09
Volume 36,297
Total 1,164,770.73
Aggregated information
Volume 36,297
Price 32.09
Total 1,164,770.73
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 27.745
Volume 35,779
Total 992,688.36
Aggregated information
Volume 35,779
Price 27.745
Total 992,688.36
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Peter
Last Name(s) Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 27.745
Volume 42,169
Total 1,169,978.91
Aggregated information
Volume 42,169
Price 27.745
Total 1,169,978.91
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Cederic
Last Name(s) Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.09
Volume 35,338
Total 1,133,996.42
Aggregated information
Volume 35,338
Price 32.09
Total 1,133,996.42
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Machteld
Last Name(s) de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.09
Volume 35,338
Total 1,133,996.42
Aggregated information
Volume 35,338
Price 32.09
Total 1,133,996.42
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency EUR
Price 32.09
Volume 52,443
Total 1,682,895.87
Aggregated information
Volume 52,443
Price 32.09
Total 1,682,895.87
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 27.745
Volume 35,779
Total 992,688.36
Aggregated information
Volume 35,779
Price 27.745
Total 992,688.36
Date of transaction 06/02/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

MENAFN10022026004107003653ID1110721742



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search