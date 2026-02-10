Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Richard Tullis As Managing Director & Strategist Natural Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Tower Research LLC () is modernizing investor engagement with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of research-driven content and communications that streamlines the way companies connect with and inform the market. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Richard Tullis has joined the firm as Managing Director & Strategist – Natural Resources.

Petersburg, FL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC ( ) is modernizing investor engagement with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of research-driven content and communications that streamlines the way companies connect with and inform the market. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Richard Tullis has joined the firm as Managing Director & Strategist – Natural Resources.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said,““Richard brings a rare combination of long-term industry experience and high-level equity research expertise. His ability to connect operational knowledge with investor-focused insights aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering differentiated research and engagement for companies in the Natural Resources space.”

Richard joins Water Tower Research in 2026 after a 30-year career as a financial and business analyst across multiple industries, with deep expertise spanning traditional energy, exploration & production, midstream operations, and renewable energy.

Most recently, Richard served as a senior advisor with Al Petrie Advisors. Prior to that, he spent 16 years as a senior equity research analyst at Capital One Securities, where he covered exploration and production companies and later expanded his coverage to include renewable energy companies. Before his sell-side research career, Richard held leadership roles in corporate finance and business analysis, including serving as North America Financial Controller and Business Analyst for Universal Sodexho.

Richard also brings extensive operating experience from more than a decade in the energy industry, including 10 years with Texaco in its upstream and midstream divisions, as well as time with Forcenergy.

Richard earned his MBA from Tulane University and holds a BS in Economics & Finance from the University of New Orleans.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor engagement through research-driven communications. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight into a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high- quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

