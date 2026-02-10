Beyond Now Summit, A Conference For High School Students, Debuts In New York City On March 7, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new conference-style experience gives high school students behind-the-scenes access to entrepreneurs, executives, creators, and athletes, built for engagement, not lectures

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Now Summit, powered by Summer Discovery, will debut in New York City on Saturday, March 7, 2026, introducing a new, one-day conference experience created specifically for high school students. Beyond Now places teens in direct conversation with leaders shaping today's most influential industries.

Moving beyond traditional college fairs and lecture-based events, Beyond Now centers on leadership, innovation, and real-world decision-making through access-driven, interactive programming. The Summit is built to spark confidence, curiosity, and action, encouraging students to experiment, create, and develop skills while they are still in high school.

The Summit unfolds across three stages at The Times Center in Midtown Manhattan. Sessions are designed for interaction, including small-group breakouts, candid Q&A, and structured time for students to connect directly with speakers, where pivots, failures, and breakthroughs are openly discussed. Every element is built to help students leave with a clearer sense of what's possible and what they can start doing now.

The inaugural Beyond Now Summit will feature keynote speaker Jordan Matter, a two-time New York Times bestselling author and one of the world's most influential digital creators. His YouTube channel has amassed more than 34 million subscribers and 13 billion lifetime views, placing it among the top five most-watched channels in the United States. He frequently collaborates with his daughter, Salish.

Additional breakout sessions, panels, and workshops include Max Siegelman, founder of NYC streetwear brand Siegelman Stable; Kenny Dichter, founder of Wheels Up and Marquis Jet; Brianna Lapaglia of Barstool Sports; and legendary New York Stock Exchange trader Peter Tuchman, alongside leaders from companies including Shopify, Acorns, Snap, T-Mobile, and the Chicago Bulls. Students will also hear from representatives from leading universities, offering perspective on academic pathways, future planning, and how to think about what comes next.

Choosing their own path through the Summit, students will engage with leaders across business, media, sports, technology, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. The day features:



Keynote conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, creators, and athletes

Small-group breakout sessions aligned to student interests

Structured opportunities for meaningful engagement Hands-on workshops and candid discussions focused on leadership, initiative, academics, and growth

Conceived and developed as an original concept, Beyond Now reflects Summer Discovery's commitment to creating forward-thinking experiences aligned with how industries, careers, and leadership are evolving. The New York City Summit marks the first standalone edition of the event, building on the success of Summer Discovery's annual Beyond Now at UCLA, which brings together more than 1,000 high school students from around the world each summer. At UCLA, Beyond Now is experienced as part of students' broader two- to three-week on-campus pre-college programs, where they immerse themselves in potential career paths and fields of study through hands-on, future-focused programming.

"We've hosted this event for our summer students at UCLA for three years, and the impact has been remarkable. Students leave with a fundamentally different sense of what they can do right now, not someday after college," said Chris Barrett, CEO of Summer Discovery. "Beyond Now Summit brings that experience to a broader audience for the first time."

Tickets are required and now available. To learn more, visit Beyond Now Summit online at beyondnowsummit.

About Summer Discovery

For nearly six decades, Summer Discovery has been a leader in delivering immersive academic and enrichment experiences to students worldwide. Serving more than 150,000 students across grades one through twelve, Summer Discovery partners with prestigious universities to offer hands-on academics, experiential learning, and personal growth opportunities both on campus and beyond. With hundreds of courses across leading institutions globally, Summer Discovery continues to set the standard for pre-college enrichment. Summer Discovery is a Verlinvest portfolio company.

