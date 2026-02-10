Bioaro Secures UAE Approval For AI-Enabled Longevity Bioactives, Setting The Stage For Global Expansion

Unlike traditional supplements, which typically focus on a single ingredient, BioAro's stack is multi-component and systems-oriented, combining nutrients with complementary mechanisms to optimize physiological function. For instance, CreaGen TM goes beyond creatine supplementation, integrating additional nutrients to enhance absorption, recovery, and metabolic performance, while accounting for biological differences associated with age and sex.

Many of the formulations are patent pending and are the culmination of years of research conducted in BioAro's laboratories. A defining feature of the development process was the use of BioAro's AI-enabled research platform, which systematically analyzed thousands of peer-reviewed studies to identify biologically relevant pathways and synergistic ingredient combinations. All AI-derived insights underwent rigorous review by BioAro's scientific and clinical leadership, ensuring the formulations are grounded in validated science.

“This approval in the UAE represents an important inflection point for BioAro,” said Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, MD, Founder and CEO of BioAro Inc.“We are witnessing a global transition-from reactive care to proactive optimization of human biology. Our BioActive Longevity Stack

The UAE approval comes at a critical time as governments, clinicians, and consumers worldwide focus increasingly on healthspan rather than lifespan alone. With aging populations and rising demand for scientifically backed wellness interventions, the global market for longevity-focused products is expanding rapidly. BioAro's entry into the UAE aligns with this trend, offering a science-first approach that combines advanced research, AI, and personalized formulations to help individuals optimize their health proactively.

Following the UAE launch, BioAro is actively expanding its commercial network and scientific collaborations across North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Latin America, and the broader GCC region. The company envisions the BioActive Longevity Stack unlock human potential, enhance function, and support long-term vitality.

