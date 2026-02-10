Newsweek Names Berlin Packaging As One Of America's Greatest Workplaces For Culture, Belonging & Community 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is honored to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This recognition cannot be applied for or requested, it is earned through an extensive, independent study of U.S. companies (with 1,000+ employees), evaluating various aspects of the workplace.

This distinction solidifies Berlin Packaging's commitment to a positive and inclusive environment where all voices are heard, and employees share directly in the organization's collective success. Central to this mission was the September 2024 launch of the 1Berlin Shared Ownership Program, a global initiative that granted an ownership stake-at no cost to its employees-across all levels and geographic regions.

By providing an ownership stake to its entire workforce, Berlin Packaging has empowered its global team to take decisive actions that support customers and deliver long-term sustainable growth. This ownership mindset is reinforced through a commitment to transparency, including financial acumen training and quarterly Ownership Updates from leadership. These initiatives ensure every team member understands the mechanics of value creation and how their daily contributions drive the Company's overarching performance.

The Company's commitment to impact extends beyond its products and services and into the communities where its employees live and work. Through a combination of hands-on volunteering, strategic financial contributions, and local partnerships, team members are encouraged to drive real change. Whether delivering Disaster Relief in times of crisis, championing Environmental Impact through sustainability, or investing in Health, Wellbeing, and Economic Security, the Company is dedicated to delivering more than just packaging – it is dedicated to delivering a better future.

“This recognition is an excellent validation of what we know to be true: a strong, inclusive culture is our greatest competitive advantage. It allows us to attract and retain the best talent, thrill our customers, and drive sustainable growth,” said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.“When every team member feels empowered to bring their unique perspectives to the table and is treated as a stakeholder in our mission, we don't just work better – we grow faster.”

"The modern workplace has evolved beyond just a place to earn a paycheck. Today's employees seek environments where they feel valued, heard and connected – workplaces that prioritize culture, foster genuine belonging and build strong communities. Companies that embrace these principles don't just attract top talent; they create spaces where people from all walks of life can collaborate, innovate and thrive,” says Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.“We hope this ranking helps job seekers and professionals identify workplaces where they feel they can truly belong and that provide robust opportunities for success."

Last year, Berlin Packaging was also honored to be named one of America's Greenest Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, in collaboration with GIST Impact. The ranking recognized the top 500 companies in the USA based on environmental sustainability, and only those that met the European Union's stringent sustainability criteria – considered the most advanced globally – were eligible.









