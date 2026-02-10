Global Shift To Clear Aligners To Build A USD 99.44 Billion Market By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global clear aligners market size was valued at USD 8.55 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 99.44 billion by 2034, rising at a 31.34% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size

Key Takeaways



North America accounted for the largest share of the clear aligners market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By age type, the adults segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By age type, the teens segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By material type, the polyurethane segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By distribution channel type, the offline segment dominated the global market.

By distribution channel type, the online segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. By end user, the stand-alone practitioners segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

What are Clear Aligners?

Clear aligners are transparent, removable orthodontic devices used to gradually straighten teeth as an alternative to traditional metal braces. The clear aligners market is growing due to rising demand for discreet and comfortable orthodontic treatments, especially among adults and working professionals. Advances in digital dentistry, 3D imaging, and customized aligner manufacturing have improved treatment accuracy and outcomes. Increasing awareness of dental aesthetics, shorter treatment times, and expanding access through dental clinics and online platforms are further accelerating market adoption.

In January 2024, data reported by J Dent & Oral Disord in 2024 indicates that malocclusion is the third most significant dental health issue worldwide, affecting an estimated 39% to 93% of adolescents and teenagers across different regions.



What are the Prominent Drivers in the Clear Aligners Market?

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for aesthetic and minimally visible orthodontic solutions. Growing awareness of dental appearance, especially among adults and young professionals, is boosting adoption. Technological advancements such as 3D scanning. AI-based treatment planning and customized aligner fabrication have improved outcomes. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, expanding dental clinic networks, and greater acceptance of at-home orthodontic care models are supporting market growth.

What are the Substantial Trends in the Clear Aligners Market?



In April 2025, DentalMonitoring, a leading provider of AI-driven remote orthodontic monitoring solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Ormco Corporation, a long-established global orthodontic solutions company. The partnership was scheduled to be officially unveiled at the AAO 2025 Annual Session, aiming to advance digital orthodontic care and enhance treatment monitoring capabilities. In April 2025, orthobrain®, an orthodontic growth platform, secured USD 7.5 million in growth funding. The investment was led by CareCapital and JumpStart Ventures, with additional backing from JobsOhio. The capital is intended to support the company's expansion efforts and strengthen its market presence.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Clear Aligners Market?

The market faces challenges such as high treatment costs limiting affordability in price-sensitive regions, and variability in treatment outcomes for

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Clear Aligners Market in 2024?

North America dominated the clear in 2024 due to high awareness of dental aesthetics, strong adoption of advanced orthodontic technologies, and the presence of leading market players. Favorable reimbursement policies, a well-established dental care infrastructure, and widespread use of digital dentistry tools such as 3D scanning and AI-based treatment planning further supported market leadership in the region.

In the U.S. clear aligners market, rising awareness of dental aesthetics, increasing dental expenditure, and direct-to-consumer digital channels are driving growth. Adoption of advanced materials and online sales is expanding reach, while leading players such as Invisalign push innovation and service integration. Market expansion reflects demand for non-invasive orthodontic options and future opportunities in tele-orthodontics and hybrid clinical-digital care.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the clear aligners market in 2024 due to rising awareness of orthodontic treatments, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing young population with untreated malocclusion. Rapid urbanization, expansion of dental clinics, and improved access to advanced dental technologies supported adoption. Additionally, growing medical tourism and the entry of cost-effective aligner manufacturers accelerated market growth across the region.

In China's clear aligners market, rapid growth is supported by rising middle-class incomes, expanding orthodontic awareness, and increased accessibility of dental care services. The market is forecast to grow at a high CAGR, with adults and teens representing key segments. Opportunities lie in AI-based treatment planning, tele-dentistry, and localized production, capitalizing on aesthetic preferences and digital healthcare trends.

Segmental Insights

By Age Type Analysis

How did the Adults Segment Dominate the Clear Aligners Market in 2024?

The adults segment dominated the market in 2024 as adults increasingly preferred discreet, removable orthodontic solutions that fit professional and social lifestyles. Higher purchasing power, greater awareness of dental aesthetics, and the ability to self-finance treatments supported adoption. In addition, advancements in aligner technology enabled effective correction of mild to moderate malocclusion in adult patients.

The teens segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of early orthodontic treatment and rising acceptance among parents. The growing prevalence of malocclusion in adolescents, improved aligner designs suited for mixed dentition, and dentist-led treatment models are boosting adoption. Additionally, social media influence is rising access to advanced dental care is accelerating demand among teenage patients.

By Material Type Insights

Why the Polyurethane Segment Dominated the Clear Aligners Market?

The polyurethane segment led the market in 2024 due to its superior flexibility, durability, and transparency compared to alternative materials. Polyurethane aligners offer better comfort, consistent force application, and improved treatment outcomes, making them widely preferred by orthodontists. Ongoing innovations in material formulation, enhanced stain resistance, and improved wear performance are expected to drive significant growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel Type Analysis

How did the Offline Segment Dominate the Clear Aligners Market in 2024?

The offline segment dominated the global market due to strong reliance on dentist and orthodontist-led consultations and in-clinic treatment planning. Physical dental clinics enable accurate diagnosis, 3D scanning, and professional supervision, which builds patient trust and ensures better treatment outcomes. Additionally, established clinic networks, personalized care, and regulatory preference for professional oversight supported higher adoption through offline channels.

The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing preference for convenient, at-home orthodontic solutions. Direct-to-consumer model, virtual consultations, and digital treatment planning reduce clinic visits and lower costs. Rising awareness of clear aligners, easy access through e-commerce platforms, and the adoption of tele-dentistry services are driving rapid market expansion for online channels during the forecast period.

By End-User Insights

Why the Stand-alone Practitioners Segment Dominated the Clear Aligners Market?

The stand-alone practitioners segment dominates the market in 2024 due to their flexibility in offering personalized orthodontic treatments and quick adoption of advanced aligner technologies. These practitioners maintain close patient relationships, enabling effective treatment monitoring and higher satisfaction. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as more independent dentists adopt digital solutions and direct-to-consumer aligner models.

What are the Recent Developments in the Clear Aligners Market



In October 2025, LuxCreo partnered with Angelalign Technology to develop advanced 3D printing materials for clear aligners. Using“ActiveMemory” smart materials, the collaboration aims to improve fit, force control, and treatment predictability while supporting complex orthodontic cases and expanding digital dentistry globally. In September 2025, Align Technology held the 2025 Invisalign GP Summit, an educational and networking event for dental professionals. Over 700 dentists and their teams participated in hands-on sessions featuring updates to the Invisalign System, iTero Scanner, and Align Digital Platform. The event highlighted enhanced workflows, better patient experiences, and integrated digital tools, reinforcing Align's efforts to expand adoption and streamline clear aligner treatments.

Key Players List



Argen Corporation

Envista Corporation

Angel Aligner

Institute Straumann

3M ESPE

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc

SmileDirect Club TP Orthodontics Inc



Segments Covered in the Report

By Age



Adults Teens

By Material Type



Polyurethane

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol Others



By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

By End-use



Hospitals

Stand-Alone Practices

Group Practices Others

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

