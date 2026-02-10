Bright MLS January 2026 Housing Market Report: Mid-Atlantic Buyers Step Into A More Balanced Market As Inventory Climbs And Rates Ease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mid-Atlantic no longer a strong sellers' market, home prices rising more slowly

North Bethesda, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mid-Atlantic housing market began 2026 in a more balanced position as inventory continued to build and days on market lengthened. Close sales pulled back modestly compared to last year; however, new contract activity ticked up as mortgage rates eased. Home prices across the Bright MLS service area are still rising, but at a slower pace than in recent years. ​

“Across the Mid-Atlantic region, we are seeing a subtle shift from an extremely tight sellers' market toward something more balanced, where both buyers and sellers need to reset expectations on pricing, time on market, and negotiations,” said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant.

Mid-Atlantic Overview



Closed sales in the Mid-Atlantic were down 7.0% year-over-year in January, while new pending contracts were modestly higher than a year ago, signaling that some buyers are re-engaging as inventory improves and rates move lower.

The median sold price in the Bright MLS service area rose 2.6% year-over-year, indicating continued but slowing price growth.

Active listings were nearly 15% higher than a year ago, and homes are taking longer to sell, giving buyers more time to compare options and negotiate. January showings were up slightly from a year ago, despite snowy winter weather, suggesting that demand is building ahead of the spring market.

“The Mid-Atlantic market is starting 2026 in a transition phase rather than a turnaround, with more inventory, slightly softer price growth, and early signs that buyers are coming back as rates edge lower,” according to Sturtevant.“Buyers have a bit more leverage on terms and concessions than they have had in recent years, but in many local markets, limited supply means well‐priced homes in desirable neighborhoods will still attract strong interest this spring”.

Philadelphia Metro Overview

Closed sales in the Philadelphia metro fell 8.6% year-over-year in January to 3,621 and were down 33.8% from December, reflecting both normal seasonality and softer demand than a year ago.



The median sale price rose 6.4% year-over-year to 380,000, as constrained inventory continued to support strong price growth.

Active listings were up 8.4% year-over-year to just over 10,000, but overall inventory remains roughly half of pre‐pandemic levels, and conditions are still generally a sellers' market. ​ The median days on market increased to 26, giving buyers somewhat more time and negotiating room even as competition remains elevated for well‐priced homes.

Baltimore Metro Overview



The Baltimore metro started 2026 with fewer closed sales than a year ago, but there was a positive uptick in new contract activity, with new pending contracts up 3.3% year-over-year.

Active listings reached 5,034 at the end of January, up 23.8% from a year ago, giving buyers more choices than they have had in several years.

The regionwide median price rose 3.3% year-over-year to 375,000, though prices softened in some local areas, including a decline in Howard County and flat prices in Harford County. Median days on market increased to 30 days from 22 a year earlier, signaling that buyers have a bit more time and bargaining power as 2026 begins.

Washington, D.C. Metro Overview



Closed sales in the Washington, D.C. metro fell 10.3% year-over-year in January, with declines across property types and in most local markets.

However, new pending contracts edged up 1.9% compared with a year ago, an early sign that demand is returning as mortgage rates ease from their 2025 peaks.

Active listings were up 18.0% versus January 2025, giving buyers more choices even as some sellers continued to hold back and new listings coming to market in January declined. The median price rose 4.8% year-over-year to $585,000, with detached home prices increasing, townhome prices flat, and condo prices falling, pointing to relatively softer conditions at the more affordable end of the market.

The spring 2026 housing market across the Mid-Atlantic is expected to be more active as mortgage rates come down and seasonal listings rise. Price growth is likely to remain slower and conditions more balanced than in recent years. However, some local markets will continue to be competitive as inventory remains constrained. Understanding local market dynamics is going to be increasingly important for home buyers and sellers in 2026.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states-Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia-and the District of Columbia. In 2025 alone, Bright powered more than 460,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company's new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.

CONTACT: Christy Reap Bright MLS 2023099362...