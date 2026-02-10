Sheikha Moza Attends Qatar Foundation's National Sport Day 2026 Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended National Sport Day 2026 activities at Qatar Foundation's Education City, where thousands of community members gathered to take part in a nationwide celebration centered around health, inclusion, and wellbeing.

Education City Stadium was at the core of National Sport Day activities at Education City, which were attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. Sponsored by Volkswagen Middle East, the Strategic Partner of Qatar Foundation's (QF) National Sport Day events and the Official Mobility Partner for the fifth edition and final match of the Women and Girls Football Initiative, the stadium provided an open and welcoming space where women and girls of all ages and athletic abilities came together to embrace sport.

Participants brought passion and determination to the finals of the fifth edition of the Women and Girls Football Initiative, with Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani presenting awards to the winning teams of the initiative, which was held alongside the fourth Women's Fitness Challenge.

And the Education City Run: Color Edition saw 1,200 female participants and 600 male participants enjoy a vibrant celebration of sport, movement, and community, with different race distances designed for everyone accompanied by colorful bursts of powder. A portion of the proceeds from this activity was donated to Education Above All, the Education City Run: Color Edition's Social Impact Partner.

Among those participating in the ladies-only activities at Education City Stadium was Salama Ali, from Qatar, who said:“I come here every year because it's for ladies only. I love sports – today I did a run and will try some of the challenges. I will come back again – I really like the stadium.”

Yousra Alami, from Morocco, also participated in activities at the stadium with her twin sister. They both regularly swim, run, and play a variety of sports, and Alami said.“This is our first time at this event - it's really nice, and it showcases female empowerment. It's very interesting.”

Reem Massoud, a yoga instructor from Lebanon, led a class at Education City Stadium with YALLAYOGA.“I am doing a morning flow – a feel-good flow with a bit of breath work,” she explained.“I think this is a great opportunity for people to practice yoga outside of the studio, in the open air, in a multi-activity space, which is amazing.”

Speaking about the importance of hosting ladies-only events, she said:“I believe this encourages women to experience and explore new activities they might feel hesitant to try in a mixed studio. It gives them the opportunity to try something new in a very relaxed environment.”

At Education City's Oxygen Park, families and children came together to enjoy a series of engaging sports and recreational activities, including those organized by Qatar Foundation's (QF) Ability Friendly Program. The activities provided young athletes with disabilities with the opportunity to participate in sports in a supportive environment, fostering a sense of belonging, confidence, and joy.

Nine-year-old swimmer Saoud Mohammed Akram Ashkanani was one of the many children taking part, and his mother Fatema proudly reflected on his growth through his involvement with the Ability Friendly Program. She said:“I am so proud of Saoud; he loves sports and has participated in many activities since he was very young. I have learned so much from him.

“When we include our children with disabilities with their peers in public events and open spaces, we are not only introducing them to society, but also introducing society to them and how to interact with them. Sports not only contribute to developing their physical abilities, but also positively impact their minds and mental capacities.

“I watch Saoud play, compete, and achieve his goals, and he doesn't see himself as different from his peers. He is aware of those around him, and when people appreciate his abilities, he becomes even more encouraged and gives his best. Saoud doesn't wait for anyone to introduce him to society; he introduces himself. This is where the role of parents comes in, encouraging their children to step outside their comfort zone.

“A child cannot be isolated from society because of their differences; rather, society must become accustomed to, accept, and appreciate these differences.”

This year, Education City hosted a series of curated health talks during National Sport Day, featuring expert-led discussions on gut health, sustainable biohacking, and health misinformation. The sessions allowed participants to explore well-being and resilience, providing them with practical knowledge to support them in making informed health decisions.

The talks included a session titled 'Debunking Viral Health Myths', where Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaiey, a QF alumnus and postdoctoral fellow specializing in neuroimmunology at QF's Sidra Medicine, explored the intersection between nutrition and physical activity.

“National Sport Day creates an ideal platform to discuss health, nutrition, and wellbeing in a way that is accessible and engaging for the wider community,” he said.“It also reminds us that physical activity and nutrition go hand in hand; you cannot truly benefit from movement unless you are also nourishing your body in a healthy, science-based way.

“By bringing people outdoors and into shared spaces, National Sport Day strengthens community bonds through movement and wellbeing.”

In addition to Volkswagen Middle East, ASICS and Pocari Sweat partnered with QF for its National Sport Day activities. National sport federations including Qatar Basketball Federation; Qatar Triathlon Federation; Qatar Archery and Shooting Association; Qatar Handball Association; Qatar Badminton Federation; Qatar Fencing Federation; Qatar Golf Association; Qatar Hockey Association; Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation; Qatar Table Tennis Association; Qatar Volleyball Association; and Qatar Sports Club were the partners for activities organized by QF's Pre-University Education.

Each year, QF celebrates National Sport Day with a variety of activities within Education City that bring together students, staff, and the wider community. More than just a celebration of physical activity, this celebration highlights the values of community, inclusivity, and lifelong wellbeing, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to building a healthier and more active society.