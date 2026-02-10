Awqaf Minister Honours Distinguished Participants And Teachers In Programs And Courses Of The Institute Of Da'wah And Islamic Sciences For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs HE Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem, and Undersecretary of the Ministry HE Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, honored distinguished participants and instructors in the 2025 programs and courses of the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences.

The ceremony was held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, in the presence of Mohammed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, Assistant Undersecretary for Da'wah and Mosques Affairs, and a number of ministry directors and those working in the field of Da'wah.

This recognition comes as part of the Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs' ongoing efforts to raise the standards of imams, preachers, orators, muezzins, researchers, and legal scholars, and its commitment to their academic and professional development, enabling them to fulfill their educational and Da'wah mission on sound scientific foundations that meet the demands of the modern era.

2,900 Beneficiaries of Comprehensive and High-Quality Programs

The ceremony honored a distinguished group of participants in the scientific, skills-based, and specialised courses.

The total number of beneficiaries of the institute's programs during 2025 reached approximately 2,900.

These programs encompassed religious, intellectual, skills-based, administrative, and specialized training, targeting various groups working in the field of Islamic outreach.

More than 120 programs and events were implemented, including 65 courses in the Sharia track, 30 courses in the skills track, and 24 courses for the public, totaling 240 training hours. This brings the total training hours to approximately 2,000, with the participation of more than 55 lecturers and specialists.

The Ministry affirmed that the programs offered by the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences are high-quality and comprehensive, aiming to enhance the academic and professional competence of imams and preachers, instill the values ​​of moderation and balance, and build a balanced religious discourse that strengthens the Ministry's mission and contributes to serving the community and addressing contemporary intellectual challenges with wisdom and sound judgment.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates of appreciation to the distinguished participants and teachers, in an atmosphere that reflected a spirit of pride in scientific and advocacy contributions, and an emphasis on the Ministry's continued support and care for imams and preachers, and their development through quality programs and courses, reflecting its pioneering role in serving religion and society.