Diplomacy, International Law To Resolve Border Dispute With India: Former Nepal PM Prachanda

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Feb 10 (IANS) The Nepali Communist Party (NCP), led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has vowed to work toward settling the border dispute with India through diplomatic dialogue and international law.

Unveiling the party's commitment paper ahead of the March 5 elections on Tuesday, party coordinator Dahal said the disputes over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani would be resolved through diplomatic talks and in accordance with international law.

Both Nepal and India claim the territory along Nepal's northwestern border as their own, although it has remained under India's effective control. Both countries have incorporated the areas into their official political maps.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply when the government led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli issued Nepal's new political map in 2020 by incorporating these disputed territories, and Nepal's parliament amended the constitution accordingly. The border dispute has long remained one of the key irritants in bilateral relations.

The Nepali Communist Party, formed after the merger of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), along with several fringe leftist parties, also pledged to modernise border points with neighbouring countries. Nepal shares borders with India to the east, south, and west, and with China to the north.

The commitment paper further states that Nepal will maintain an active and robust presence in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The NCP has expressed its commitment to strengthening Nepal's non-aligned foreign policy, giving the highest priority to national interest, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The party announced a policy of developing balanced relations based on mutual respect, trust, and benefit, while prioritising ties with neighbouring countries. The document highlights the need to review perceived unequal treaties and agreements and conclude new ones based on mutual benefit. Nepal's leftist parties have long criticized the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Nepal and India as unequal, calling for its amendment or annulment.

The commitment paper also emphasises economic diplomacy to promote foreign investment, export growth, technology transfer, tourism, and employment opportunities.

It further underscores the strengthening of Nepal's voice in international forums on climate change, Himalayan conservation, mountain-related concerns, and the shared interests of landlocked countries. It also commits to formulating policies and institutional mechanisms to harness the skills, capital, experience, and expertise of non-resident Nepalis for national development.

On the domestic front, the party pledged to control corruption, noting that public anger, particularly among Gen-Z, over corruption led to the downfall of the previous government led by former Prime Minister Oli in September last year.

“A powerful and independent commission will be formed, with a one-year mandate, to investigate the assets of all individuals who have held public office and to probe corruption scandals,” the party said.“A high-level, empowered Lokpal (ombudsman) will also be established by integrating bodies such as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, the National Vigilance Center, and the Department of Money Laundering Investigation to curb corruption across all state institutions and bring offenders to justice.”