9.50 Lakh Data Of Narco-Offenders On Portal Boosting Enforcement: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) As many as 9.50 lakh searchable data of arrested and convicted persons under the NDPS Act are available on the centralised digital database, National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN), for strengthening enforcement action, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, said that NIDAAN, developed by the NCB in collaboration with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), integrates data of offenders arrested by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies across the country, including information such as identity details, photographs, fingerprints, case particulars and court-related information.

He said NIDAAN facilitates and assists investigating agencies in opposing bail, seeking cancellation of bail, monitoring habitual offenders, and supports the preparation of proposals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988, thereby strengthening coordinated and proactive enforcement action.

Sharing details of the country's fight against drug trafficking networks, he said the government has approved a scheme for Modernisation of Forensic Capacities under which Rs 420 crore has been approved for the component of Modernisation/ Upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) in States/ Union Territories.

He said under the scheme“Assistance to States & UTs for Narcotics Control”, financial assistance is being provided to eligible States for strengthening enforcement capabilities for combating illicit trafficking in NDPS substances.

Rai also highlighted that the government has strengthened inter-ministerial and inter-agency coordination through the Narco-Coordination (NCORD) mechanism that provides a structured, institutionalised platform for coordination among Central Ministries, State Governments and enforcement agencies for monitoring drug trafficking, precursor diversion, demand reduction and rehabilitation, resulting in improved enforcement outcomes and intelligence-sharing.

So far, nine Apex NCORD meetings and six Executive NCORD meetings have been held to guide policy formulation, enhance inter-ministerial coordination and review the overall narcotics control framework, he said.

At the operational level, 253 State NCORD meetings and 12,471 District NCORD meetings have been conducted across the country, the Union Minister added.