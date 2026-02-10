'Legislative Week 2026' Kicks Off Under Theme 'Legislation Empowering Family And Society For A Prosperous Future'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 7th edition explores the role of legislation in strengthening family and societal stability and enhancing quality of life

February, 2026 – The seventh edition of the 'Legislative Week', the annual flagship event organised by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), kicked off today, convening a distinguished group of legal experts, legislators, and specialists from across the legal and legislative fields.

Held over three days, Legislative Week 2026 serves as a strategic platform for the exchange of insights and perspectives on how legislation can strengthen family stability, empower members of society, enhance quality of life, and drive sustainable growth, in line with Dubai's vision and forward-looking development agenda. The flagship event features a comprehensive programme of high-level panel discussions, specialised workshops, and the Legislative Lab.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the SLC, said:

“Legislative Week 2026 reflects our commitment to translating the directives of our wise leadership into meaningful action by strengthening the role of legislation as an enabling tool that strengthens family stability, advances community development, and enhances quality of life. It also provides an opportunity to further align legislative texts with the evolving needs of individuals and the requirements of the development journey in the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.”

H.E. Dr. Bin Meshar added:“The events featured within the Legislative Week reflect the integrative and collaborative approach adopted by the SLC. Through this framework, we seek to build a flexible, future-ready legislative ecosystem that advances our national priorities, most notably family stability as the mainstay of a prosperous and cohesive society”.

The opening day features sessions addressing several key topics, including 'The Role of the Legislative System in Strengthening Community and Family Stability', foresight a session titled 'The Future', as well as sessions titled 'Education and Human Capital', 'Justice and Social Protection for Children', 'Health and Quality of Life', and 'Empowering the Community Through Senior Citizens'.

The second day of Legislative Week 2026 is set to transition from discussions to practical application through the Legislative Lab, to be held at the SLC offices, providing participants with an interactive setting in which they will engage in practical exercises, as well as the analysis and exploration of the key topics of Legislative Week 2026, namely family and community empowerment, education, social justice, health, and the future.

Legislative Week 2026 will conclude on the third day with a specialised workshop titled 'Behavioural Insights and Legislation: From Text Integrity to Impact Effectiveness', delivered by Mr. Mohammed Salah Al Etawi, Senior Legal Advisor and Head of the Technical Office at the SLC. The workshop will examine how behavioural sciences can enhance the quality and clarity of legislative drafting, drawing on successful models from Dubai's pioneering experience in this field.

The seventh edition of Legislative Week reflects Dubai's unwavering commitment to building an adaptive, human-centred legislative model. It reaffirms the principle that the future of legislative development lies in integrating precision, clarity, and depth of legal texts with greater community engagement and responsiveness to transformations across all sectors, thereby strengthening Dubai's position as a global reference for legislative resilience and inclusivity.