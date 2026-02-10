403
FBI Says No Evidence of Epstein Sex-Trafficking Network
(MENAFN) The FBI has concluded that there is no evidence showing that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein operated a sex-trafficking network, according to a recent report.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it fueled widespread speculation that he may have been killed to prevent testimony that could have implicated powerful individuals he associated with professionally and socially.
Last month, the US Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of documents from the Epstein Estate, along with around 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The materials detailed Epstein’s connections with prominent political, business, and technology figures, including Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, and Bill Gates.
In a report published Sunday, it was stated that after years of reviewing Epstein’s financial records, emails, and properties, the FBI “found scant evidence the well-connected financier led a sex trafficking ring serving powerful men.”
According to a “review of internal Justice Department records,” federal investigators found evidence implicating only Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the sexual exploitation and abuse of victims, including underage girls.
An internal FBI email dated July 2025 reportedly said that “four or five” victims alleged they had been sexually abused by other men or women. However, there “was not enough evidence to federally charge these individuals.”
In February 2025, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Epstein’s “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now.” However, according to the report, days earlier an FBI supervisory special agent wrote that “investigators did not locate such a list during the course of the investigation.”
Last July, the Justice Department officially stated that authorities had found no evidence of an “incriminating client list.” This reversal triggered backlash from several Republican lawmakers and prominent commentators. US President Donald Trump, who had previously claimed such a list existed, supported the Justice Department’s conclusion and dismissed critics as “stupid people.”
