Wildlife Ranks Ahead Of Theme Parks As The Travel Experiences Americans Remember Most

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) For many Americans, the travel experiences that leave the strongest impression are more likely to be found in wide-open natural settings than at theme parks, according to a new survey from Holland America Line, a cruise line that has been exploring Alaska for nearly 80 years.

The Holland America survey offers a snapshot of how Americans define a meaningful trip. More than four in 10 (43%) Americans say seeing wildlife in nature would be the most memorable family vacation experience, compared with about 12% who say meeting a character at a theme park would stand out most. That preference also appears to shape destination interest, with more than two-thirds of Americans saying Alaska is on their travel bucket list.

“Guests tell us time and again how profoundly nature shapes the memories they carry home,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president of Alaska Operations at Holland America Line.“Wildlife sightings, time outdoors, and shared moments linger long after the cruise ends-especially for families exploring Alaska together.”

Nature-focused destinations resonate in part because they offer experiences that feel rare and immersive, especially in places where wildlife and landscapes are central to the journey. When asked about moments that left the strongest impression, more than 41% of Americans say a nature or adventure destination produced their most lasting family memories. About 55% say their most treasured family memories took place on a vacation or trip.

That sense of immersion is often shaped by time spent in glacier-rich regions, where the landscape itself becomes part of the experience.

“Alaska offers a kind of access you simply don't find elsewhere,” Morgenstern added.“Whether it's spotting whales from the deck, watching glaciers calve, or slowing down to take in the vast wilderness, these moments define the journey.”

Seeing Wildlife Up Close Changes the Experience

In Alaska, that connection often comes from proximity. These encounters often happen from the water or along the shoreline, where patience and perspective matter more than speed. Having binoculars on hand, spending time outdoors and slowing down to observe the landscape can turn brief sightings into lasting memories, especially when glaciers, whales or seabirds are part of the backdrop. For many travelers, having experts on hand and real-time wildlife callouts adds context and helps ensure sightings are not missed as ships move through active habitats.

Travel can also create space to learn and explore new interests. According to the Holland America survey, 62% of Americans say they are more likely to try new foods while on a cruise, and nearly half (48%) say they have discovered a new interest or hobby during that time. For many travelers, those discoveries emerge through experiences like wildlife encounters, food, history or culture. Some Americans also say unstructured time is part of the appeal, with 28% saying they read more.

Many Americans say what stays with them after a trip is not what they bought but what they experienced. Nearly 67% say they value a core memory more than a physical souvenir after a vacation. Nearly 86% say they have looked at photos or videos from a past trip to lift their mood, and more than 92% say positive travel memories can improve their mood during difficult times.

For families, travel often creates time for bonding that daily routines do not allow. More than half (55%) of respondents say their most treasured family memories took place on a vacation or trip, and more than four out of five (82%) say some of their strongest family bonding moments happened during a vacation or family trip. In addition, 92% say travel has a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being.

As Americans look for relief from routine and overstimulation, experiences rooted in nature, learning and shared moments are drawing strong interest. The findings suggest growing appeal for trips centered on lasting memories and emotional connection.

