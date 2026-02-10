Opposition Slams CM Yogi Over Remarks, Accuses BJP Of Polarisation Politics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks on the Babri Masjid, accusing the BJP of indulging in polarisation politics ahead of the next Assembly elections and diverting attention from real issues such as law and order, women's safety and governance.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Yogi Adityanath over his use of language.

"Tell him not to use Urdu. The Chief Minister speaks against Urdu, yet he himself is using it. He should use some other words instead of 'Qayamat'," he said. He further alleged that whenever the Chief Minister is politically cornered, the BJP's position weakens. "The greater the threat to their power, the more unstable and vulnerable they become," he added.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accused the BJP government of failing on key governance fronts in Uttar Pradesh.

"From the kind of statements that are continuously coming from BJP leaders, the condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh is evident. We are seeing the situation of women, incidents of rape and other crimes, and this government is doing nothing," she said, referring to cases such as the Unnao rape incident. She also alleged widespread land encroachments in the state and said that instead of addressing these real issues, attempts are being made to divert public attention.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said reopening debates on settled matters was meaningless. "The Babri Masjid case has already been decided by the Supreme Court, and a grand Ram Temple has been built there. Debating it again is pointless and a waste of time,” he said, adding that such statements were aimed at stirring controversy.

"With the Uttar Pradesh elections approaching, they want to indulge in politics of polarisation," he alleged.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh termed the remarks as an "election stunt" by the BJP. "They have always relied on polarisation; that is their political livelihood. They are experts at diverting attention from real issues," he said, urging the ruling party to focus on improving the lives of people in Uttar Pradesh and working towards development.

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh also accused BJP leaders of pursuing a hidden agenda.“This is the agenda of BJP Chief Ministers and those holding constitutional positions, to talk less about development and governance and more about Hindu-Muslim issues,” he said.

The sharp reactions from the Opposition come amid escalating political rhetoric as parties gear up for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with allegations and counter-allegations intensifying over governance, development and social harmony.