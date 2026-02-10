Ministry Of Family Organizes A Mass Wedding For 50 Young Emirati Couples During The Sheikh Zayed Festival In Abu Dhabi

The Ministry of Family leads community initiatives to strengthen family stability and advance social development through organizing a mass wedding as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,February 2026:

In a practical affirmation of its leadership role in building a cohesive and sustainable society, the Ministry of Family organized a mass wedding for 50 young Emirati men and women as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi. The initiative reflects the Ministry's vision to empower youth, support the formation of stable families, and reinforce the central role of the family as a key driver of social development, in alignment with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

The organization of this community initiative demonstrates the Ministry's commitment to translating national policies into practical programs that respond to the needs of young people and contribute directly to enhancing family stability. This, in turn, supports social balance, improves quality of life, and establishes an enabling environment for family growth and sustainability.

The mass wedding was held on Saturday, 7 February 2026, in the presence of a number of senior officials, invited guests, and family members of the newlyweds. Traditional folk groups participated by presenting heritage performances and chants, creating a celebratory atmosphere that reflected both the social significance of the occasion and the UAE's national cultural identity.

The initiative was sponsored by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, clearly reflecting the role of the private sector as an active development partner in community building. This support underscores the awareness of national institutions of the importance of investing in community initiatives with sustainable impact, contributing to easing the financial burden on young people preparing for marriage and supporting the establishment of families capable of positively contributing to the country's comprehensive development journey.

Partnerships between the government and private sectors represent an advanced model of social integration, where collective efforts converge to strengthen social stability, reinforce authentic values, and support innovative social models that enhance community cohesion and help build a more stable future for generations to come.

Mass weddings are considered one of the effective community tools that promote national solidarity and empower young people to begin their family lives in a supportive and secure environment. They also play an important role in strengthening national identity and reinforcing the concept of shared responsibility toward the family as the cornerstone of societal strength and prosperity.

Through these initiatives, the Ministry of Family continues to consolidate its role as a national umbrella dedicated to building and supporting Emirati families, developing sustainable social solutions, and encouraging impactful partnerships that strengthen the social fabric and support the UAE's national development journey.