Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Olli Liitola

Harvia Plc has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares in Harvia Plc made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Olli Liitola

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 142259/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 360 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 417 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(5): Volume: 417 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(6): Volume: 819 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(7): Volume: 1008 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

(8): Volume: 1562 Unit price: 41.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 41.76 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

