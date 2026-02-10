Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Olli Liitola
Harvia Plc has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares in Harvia Plc made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Olli Liitola
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 142259/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 360 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 417 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(5): Volume: 417 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(6): Volume: 819 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(7): Volume: 1008 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
(8): Volume: 1562 Unit price: 41.76 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 41.76 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
...
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment