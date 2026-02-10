Food Lion Opens New Grocery Store In Greensboro, N.C., On Feb. 11

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has nourished the Greensboro, N.C., community with access to fresh and affordable foods for more than five decades, and on Feb. 11 it will open a new location at 3501 N. Elm St. The store will become Food Lion's 14th location serving the Greensboro area, highlighting the company's continued investment in the community.

The Greensboro opening is part of Food Lion's continued growth and investment across its footprint that also strengthens local economies, creates jobs and reduces food insecurity. As the brand looks ahead to 2026, Food Lion plans additional new store openings and remodels, building on strong performance and its commitment to fresh food at affordable prices.

The new store reflects Food Lion's commitment to providing an easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel shopping experience in the towns and cities it serves. Designed with customers in mind, the location offers a wide selection of fresh, high-quality foods and affordable private brand products, along with the convenience of online ordering. The store also supports the local economy by creating jobs, reducing food insecurity and strengthening the community through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer's hunger relief program.

Unique store features include a CO2 refrigeration system to help products stay fresh as well as separate innovative chillers that use chilled water to cool the store, reducing energy use and supporting a more environmentally friendly approach to air conditioning. In addition, the store offers an easy-to-shop layout, an expanded assortment, pickup and delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app and a modern décor inspired by customer feedback. From fresh produce and quality meats to ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials, the new Food Lion is built to help families nourish their households with confidence and value.

“We're thrilled to open Food Lion's newest store here in Greensboro and welcome our neighbors into their new store to experience fresh and affordable groceries,” said Ken Mabe, Store Manager of the new Greensboro Food Lion.“Having spent my entire life in the Triad and nearly 29 years with Food Lion, I'm proud to offer an easy-to-shop store with quality products and services designed around our customers' needs.”

Grand Opening Celebration on Feb. 11

On Feb. 11, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about specific services the store offers and the weekly ad flyer.

Good things are in-store for neighbors

The new Greensboro Food Lion offers:

A wide assortment of products, including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions; fresh produce; quality meats; and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

A walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available, in-store prepared cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Convenience and choices for shoppers by providing Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery options. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or through the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

Self-checkout lanes alongside traditional cashier-assisted checkout for a more efficient and flexible shopping experience.

Nature's Promise®, Food Lion's affordable brand offering organic options alongside a variety of wholesome products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

A wide variety of regional items through its Local Goodness program are sourced from local growers or manufacturers who provide products that are the heart and soul of the community. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.

Commitment to community

Demonstrating care for its neighbors and communities through a commitment to sustainability in the towns and cities it serves, Food Lion's enhanced stores feature energy-efficient LED lighting, refrigerated cases with doors, a CO2 refrigeration system to maintain the freshness of food and environmentally friendly chillers that provide air conditioning. Together, these modern solutions create a comfortable shopping environment, enhance the presentation of fresh products and help reduce energy consumption and the company's environmental footprint.

Food Lion Feeds supports local hunger relief efforts

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has donated the equivalent of 25,000* meals to support neighbors in Greensboro, N.C. This contribution includes $1,250 to Servant Center and $1,250 to Wells Memorial We Care Pantry, provided through Food Lion Feeds, the company's hunger relief platform.

Each organization will regularly collect food rescue from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014, and in March 2025 committed to doubling its efforts with a goal to provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to fighting hunger, visit.

For more information about Food Lion and its services, visit

*The meal equivalent is based on Feeding America's formula, which states that every $1 donated helps secure at least 10 meals for people facing hunger.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN10022026004107003653ID1110721598

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.