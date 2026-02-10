403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seaeo Luxury Boat Charters Wraps Up Record-Breaking 2025 With Expanded Fleet, New Locations, And Plans For 2026 Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters, the East Coast's premier provider of private yacht experiences, closed out 2025 with record-breaking charter numbers, an expanded fleet, and new locations that have solidified the company as a leader in luxury boating.
SeaEO saw its highest charter volume to date in 2025, with thousands of guests setting sail across its network of destinations. Growth was fueled by an expanding footprint in Virginia and Florida, while plans for further expansion are already on the horizon for 2026.
“Our record-breaking year is proof that people are seeking more private, personalized experiences on the water,” said JP Mancini II, Founder and CEO of SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters.“We're proud to have created opportunities for both locals and travelers to see our coastlines in a whole new way.”
This year marked a major milestone for SeaEO in Virginia. In addition to its flagship operations in Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Cape Charles, the company added two new departure points in Yorktown and Portsmouth. These locations not only expanded SeaEO's service area across Hampton Roads but also made luxury charters more accessible to both locals and visitors exploring Virginia's historic coastlines.
“Virginia is at the heart of our story,” Mancini said.“From the naval history of Norfolk to the charm of Yorktown and the energy of Portsmouth, each new port allows us to offer unique experiences that celebrate the character of every community we serve.”
Alongside its Virginia expansion, SeaEO also deepened its presence in Florida, where demand for luxury charters continues to soar. Popular destinations such as Key West, Marathon, Islamorada, and Key Largo remain among the company's most requested hubs, while growth in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Bradenton has introduced thousands of new guests to the SeaEO experience.
“Our Florida fleet has seen extraordinary growth this year,” Mancini added.“From the vibrant Keys to the Gulf Coast, we've doubled down on delivering unforgettable sandbar parties, fishing trips, and sunset cruises in some of the world's most beautiful waters.”
Building on the momentum of 2025, SeaEO has its sights set on continued growth in 2026. The company plans to expand into Georgia while also adding new service points in South Carolina, further strengthening its East Coast footprint. Fleet additions are also planned to meet rising demand, with the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin continuing to serve as the backbone of the SeaEO experience.
“Our mission has always been to make the water more accessible through luxury and adventure,” Mancini said.“2025 was our best year yet, and 2026 will be about building on that success. New destinations, new vessels, and new opportunities for our guests to create memories on the water.”
About SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters
SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters redefines the boating experience along the East Coast with private, customizable adventures. Operating in Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina, SeaEO's fleet of Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin vessels, the“SUV of the Seas,” deliver both performance and luxury for groups of up to 13. From historic shoreline tours and family sandbar escapes to high-energy fishing trips and breathtaking sunset cruises, every charter is designed to blend comfort, style, and unforgettable moments on the water.
SeaEO saw its highest charter volume to date in 2025, with thousands of guests setting sail across its network of destinations. Growth was fueled by an expanding footprint in Virginia and Florida, while plans for further expansion are already on the horizon for 2026.
“Our record-breaking year is proof that people are seeking more private, personalized experiences on the water,” said JP Mancini II, Founder and CEO of SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters.“We're proud to have created opportunities for both locals and travelers to see our coastlines in a whole new way.”
This year marked a major milestone for SeaEO in Virginia. In addition to its flagship operations in Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Cape Charles, the company added two new departure points in Yorktown and Portsmouth. These locations not only expanded SeaEO's service area across Hampton Roads but also made luxury charters more accessible to both locals and visitors exploring Virginia's historic coastlines.
“Virginia is at the heart of our story,” Mancini said.“From the naval history of Norfolk to the charm of Yorktown and the energy of Portsmouth, each new port allows us to offer unique experiences that celebrate the character of every community we serve.”
Alongside its Virginia expansion, SeaEO also deepened its presence in Florida, where demand for luxury charters continues to soar. Popular destinations such as Key West, Marathon, Islamorada, and Key Largo remain among the company's most requested hubs, while growth in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Bradenton has introduced thousands of new guests to the SeaEO experience.
“Our Florida fleet has seen extraordinary growth this year,” Mancini added.“From the vibrant Keys to the Gulf Coast, we've doubled down on delivering unforgettable sandbar parties, fishing trips, and sunset cruises in some of the world's most beautiful waters.”
Building on the momentum of 2025, SeaEO has its sights set on continued growth in 2026. The company plans to expand into Georgia while also adding new service points in South Carolina, further strengthening its East Coast footprint. Fleet additions are also planned to meet rising demand, with the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin continuing to serve as the backbone of the SeaEO experience.
“Our mission has always been to make the water more accessible through luxury and adventure,” Mancini said.“2025 was our best year yet, and 2026 will be about building on that success. New destinations, new vessels, and new opportunities for our guests to create memories on the water.”
About SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters
SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters redefines the boating experience along the East Coast with private, customizable adventures. Operating in Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina, SeaEO's fleet of Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin vessels, the“SUV of the Seas,” deliver both performance and luxury for groups of up to 13. From historic shoreline tours and family sandbar escapes to high-energy fishing trips and breathtaking sunset cruises, every charter is designed to blend comfort, style, and unforgettable moments on the water.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment