Investably Expands Advisory Capabilities To Help Real Estate Investors Transition From Active Management Into Retirement
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Investably LLC, a boutique wealth management firm, announced an expansion of its total wealth advisory capabilities to enhance support for real estate investors who are ready to step away from day-to-day property management and transition towards more passive, retirement wealth strategies.
For many real estate investors, success has come from years-often decades-of hands-on ownership: managing tenants, overseeing repairs, and navigating constant decision-making.
But today, a growing number of investors are asking a different question:
“How do we transition from the day-to-day responsibilities into enjoying what we've built with passive sustainable income without getting hit with a massive capital gain tax bill and eroding our wealth?”
That question is becoming increasingly important.
With more than 124 million Americans aged 50+ (Ibis World, n.d.) and 71% of real estate investors aged 40+ (Zippia, n.d.), many are approaching retirement while still heavily concentrated in actively managed properties and high exposure to operational risk, liquidity constraints, and large unrealized capital gains.
From Active Owner to Passive Investor-With a Plan
Investably's enhanced advisory capabilities are built to support investors looking to transition thoughtfully and strategically-not as a rushed sale, but as a coordinated exit planning that aligns retirement income, tax optimization, and estate planning goals.
The firm's enhanced advisory capabilities support real estate investors with:
.Design tax-advantaged exit planning from highly appreciated properties using tools such as Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) strategies, where appropriate
.Transition equity into passive, institutional-quality real estate investments that may provide diversified income without day-to-day management
.Integrate real estate decisions into a broader retirement income plan, so cash flow, taxes, and portfolio risk work together-not in isolation
.Reduce concentration risk by helping investors move from“all real estate, all the time” toward a more balanced, resilient wealth structure
“Many investors aren't tired of real estate-they're tired of running it,” said Michelle Gordon, Founder and Principal Wealth Manager at Investably.“They want their wealth to work for them, not the other way around. Our role is to help them step back from the grind while protecting what they've built and positioning it to support the next chapter of life.”
Why This Matters-Especially Now
Without coordinated guidance, investors may exit real estate in ways that unintentionally erode wealth-triggering taxes, losing income stability, or reinvesting without a clear retirement framework.
Investably's approach addresses a wealth management gap many investors face, where only their liquid portfolios are managed, thus leaving a great source of their wealth unmanaged and exposed to costly mistakes during real estate exits that may erode wealth and income potential.
Investably brings those worlds together-helping clients make informed decisions that reflect both their personal financial reality and life priorities.
“This isn't about timing the market,” Gordon added.“It's about aligning with your life-and supporting your real estate success turns into sustainable income, flexibility, and confidence in retirement.”
About Investably LLC
Investably LLC is a boutique wealth management firm serving business owners, high-income professionals, and real estate investors navigating life transitions. The firm specializes in coordinated, tax-smart planning that integrates investments, real estate, retirement income, and long-term wealth strategy-designed to support real life.
For more information about Investably's real estate transition and retirement planning capabilities, visit or contact the firm to begin a conversation.
Disclosure
Investably, LLC is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firm registered in the state of Maryland and Florida. We serve clients in Maryland, Florida, and in any states where exemptions may apply. All content is for information purposes only and not intended for the basis for any financial, legal, or tax advice. Investing always involves risk and possible loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
About Investably LLC
Investably LLC is a boutique wealth management firm serving business owners, high-income professionals, and real estate investors navigating life transitions. The firm specializes in coordinated, tax-smart planning that integrates investments, real estate, retirement income, and long-term wealth strategy-designed to support real life.
Disclosure
