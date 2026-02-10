Topstep Brings Elite Performance To Trading With Champion Halfpipe Skier Alex Ferreira

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Ad Campaign Introduces Redefined BrandProp Trading Pioneer Rolls Out Expanded Platform Offerings

Topstep debuts new ad campaign featuring professional halfpipe skier and Topstep Funded Trader Alex Ferreira. Spots 'Climb Higher ' and 'See Opportunity ' air on NBC, Peacock and other digital platforms as of February 8, 2026.

Topstep continues to lead with expanded program and service offerings, supporting traders and clients at every stage of their trading journey. Comprehensive brand refresh features a new visual identity to connect with a broader audience, while maintaining the enterprise's trader-first principles.



CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topstep, a Chicago-based trader education and fintech enterprise, today launched the next phase in a series of exciting brand moments: the company's newest ad campaign, featuring champion halfpipe skier, Topstep Funded Trader, and long-standing partner Alex Ferreira. The spots, which debuted during Super Bowl LX in select U.S. regional markets and now airing on NBC, Peacock, and other digital platforms, draw a powerful parallel between the discipline required for elite athletics and trading success.

“As an athlete and as a trader, Alex embodies what we teach at Topstep. He's living proof that preparation and consistency matter more than talent alone. The same focus that makes him a world-class athlete helps make him a successful trader,” said Michael Patak, Topstep Chief Executive Officer.“That's the message we want both experienced and aspiring traders to hear: if they're willing to put in the reps and commit to the process, they can progress in their trading journey, no matter their starting point.”

The campaign, built on the idea that progress is earned through discipline and structure, arrives alongside significant product expansion across the Topstep enterprise, further reinforcing its dedication to trader education, including:



New Topstep: A completely refreshed experience designed to make it easier for aspiring traders to understand who Topstep is, how our program works, and where to start their trading journey. Now representative of Topstep LLC as an enterprise, highlighting the full suite of Topstep offerings.



Enhanced Onboarding: Streamlined path for traders to learn trading basics through visual guides covering charts, buy/sell concepts, and simulated modules to practice before starting the journey to become a funded trader.



Training Camp: Exclusively on Topstep, a brand new interactive learning series built around Topstep's Learn. Trade. Earn. philosophy, offering short, tailored lessons on trading fundamentals and futures markets, to help aspiring traders build confidence before progressing to Topstep's Trading Combine.



Custom Journey: Topstep has rolled out new offerings to meet traders where there are. This experience allows traders to choose how they get funded and how they take their payouts, bringing more trader control to the forefront.



Live Trader Experience (Prop Firm): Topstep has rolled out a new live funding program. This program is designed to help traders scale responsibly, protect capital and build momentum the right way, while continuing to provide live trading capital up to $150,000.



Topstep Brokerage: In late January, Topstep Brokerage launched its waitlist and is the first Introducing Broker that allows individual accounts to be funded by direct transfer of payouts earned in Topstep's Prop Firm and other offerings. A full launch is planned later this year.

Upgraded TopstepX Interface: TopstepX, Topstep's proprietary platform across all its offerings, features a refreshed look and new functionality, where traders can choose the layout and risk settings that meet their needs.



“These improvements mark the next step in our most ambitious growth phase yet, with a dedicated focus on innovating towards The Ultimate Trading Experience,” continued Patak.“Whether they're brand new and learning the basics or an experienced trader, Topstep is building a complete ecosystem that meets traders wherever they are in their journey, helping them build skills that lead to real opportunity.”

The Founder-Led Mission Brings a New Era for Topstep

In addition to broadcast and streaming spots, Topstep is marking the next phase of its evolution with a refreshed visual identity: an updated logo, color palette, and typography, incorporated across all Topstep businesses, including Topstep (Prop), TopstepX, TopstepTV and Topstep Brokerage. The rebrand reflects the enterprise's growth, while remaining rooted in the trader-first principles that have guided the enterprise since its founding in 2010.

Those principles stem from founder Michael Patak's own journey. Early in his career, Patak lost nearly six figures while trading. That experience taught him that long-term progress is not driven by talent alone, but by discipline, consistency, and structure applied over time. The name Topstep reflects his belief: getting to the top takes time and progress. It's a philosophy that extends beyond trading, and Alex Ferreira has demonstrated his commitment to that same approach.

“Trading with Topstep has taught me that the same principles that make me a better athlete also apply to trading and behind every successful finish are countless hours of unseen work,” said Ferreira.“Whether on the halfpipe or in the markets, success depends on continuous improvement: staying consistent, sticking to a routine, managing risk, and sharpening your edge one rep at a time.”

The positioning is clear: Topstep supports traders at every stage of their journey. To learn more, visit,, and.

About Topstep

Topstep LLC (“Topstep”) is a Chicago-based, but global-reaching enterprise fintech pioneer, offering trader education and performance evaluation, retail trader-focused technology solutions, proprietary funding (collectively,“Prop”), and technology-driven brokerage innovation to traders, through its broader family of businesses, in more than 170 countries. Through its integrated ecosystem, Topstep empowers traders to learn, practice, and trade the futures markets responsibly.

Topstep's broader enterprise includes its flagship namesake Topstep (Prop), operating a simulated evaluation and funding program for aspiring retail traders and retail-focused proprietary trading firm; TopstepX, a retail-focused trading platform designed to help individual traders develop disciplined and healthy trading and risk management habits; TopstepTV, a digital media network offering real-time trading insights, education, and entertainment for the global trading community; and its newest offering, Topstep Brokerage, an introducing broker registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA ID#0567079).

Founded in 2010, Topstep has been globally recognized for its Trading Combine, a simulated evaluation program designed to help aspiring traders build discipline and consistency before trading live capital. With the addition of Topstep Brokerage, retail traders will now be empowered to open their own personal brokerage accounts and trade with confidence.

Topstep's mission is simple yet transformative: turn market access into opportunity to learn, trade, and earn profits more safely whether you trade our money or your own. Websites:,, and.

