Ability Machine A New Creative Agency Powered By Neurodiverse Talent Launches

Nashville, TN, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of The Ability Machine, a first-of-its-kind creative agency built to empower neurodiverse talent and redefine inclusion in the advertising industry.

Founded by longtime industry creative producer and voiceover artist Tom Woodard, best known for his work as one of the Super Bowl famous Budweiser Frogs, The Ability Machine unites neurodiverse creatives to deliver high-level, specialized work for brands and agencies, independently or in partnership. Its capabilities span graphic design services for special projects, illustration, videography, and content creation, including podcasts and voiceover work.

“We built The Ability Machine to do one thing: make space for neurodiverse creativity to shine,” said Tom Woodard, Founder of The Ability Machine.“We're officially open for business and ready to collaborate with partners who believe, like we do, that the best ideas come from different kinds of minds.”

This new agency builds on the mission of Woodard's nonprofit, On the Avenue. The Nashville-based community provides individuals with learning challenges, referred to as“Citizens,” a safe, purpose-driven space to explore creative passions. Since opening its doors in 2016, On the Avenue has served more than 150 families, helping Citizens find joy, expression, and confidence through creativity. Extending this mission into the for-profit world, The Ability Machine offers real employment opportunities for Citizens, turning creativity into both purpose and livelihood.

Through previous partnerships, On the Avenue's Citizens have delivered creative work for brands including Mercedes, KIND Bar, and Logan's Roadhouse. This body of work reflects the creativity, craft, and storytelling now formalized under The Ability Machine.

The launch was made possible through collaboration with Lewis, a full-service marketing agency; Ally, an accessibility compliance company; and Raven Public Relations.

“We have a unique opportunity to advance something truly impactful and life-changing for neurodiverse individuals,” said Ellen Faulkner, CEO of Lewis.“It's been an honor to support the launch of The Ability Machine, and we see this as just the beginning of amplifying their mission in Nashville and across the country.”

The Ability Machine is now open for partnerships and collaborations.

About The Ability Machine

The Ability Machine is a marketing/advertising firm where creatives with and without varying disabilities come together to serve advertising agencies and brands to create, plan, and implement specialty marketing campaigns & promotions. To learn more please visit .

About Lewis

Lewis is a full-service marketing agency that combines award-winning creative and strategic capabilities with fractional leadership that multiplies team impact. For 75 years, Lewis has helped companies achieve transformational growth-delivering everything from internationally acclaimed branding and advertising campaigns to embedded marketing leadership that builds internal capabilities. Lewis works alongside client teams, providing strategic direction, hands-on execution, and measurable results. Based in Nashville, Birmingham, and Mobile. Learn more at .

About Ally

Ally is a highly specialized, certified team that handles ADA accessibility work end-to-end-from audits, to remediation, to ongoing support. Especially when a client needs deeper coverage and added protection. Learn more at .

About Raven Public Relations

Raven Public Relations is a leading public relations firm specializing in creative companies within the advertising sector. Known for their strategic approach, media relations expertise, and deep understanding of the creative process, Raven partners with innovative agencies to help them build compelling narratives and achieve their business goals. With a reputation for excellence and a team of seasoned professionals, Raven is committed to driving success for their clients in the ever-evolving advertising landscape. Learn more at

