Heritage Bank Of Commerce Named One Of Forbes' 2026 Best Banks In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the“Bank”), announced that the Bank has been recognized by Forbes in the publication's seventeenth annual America's Best Banks list. Heritage Bank of Commerce is among the top banks in multiple categories and is No. 1 in credit quality as represented by percentage of assets qualified as nonperforming. Forbes established its ranking of the top 100 best banks in America using several metrics measuring credit quality, profitability, and stock performance for the 200 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts in asset size in the nation.

“Being recognized by Forbes once again reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing exceptional client service.” said Clay Jones, President.“We are honored by this recognition and remain focused on supporting the success of our clients and their businesses, helping to elevate the communities where we live and work.”

Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Bank of Commerce are consistently acknowledged as top performers in the financial services industry, earning recurring accolades for financial strength and community impact. In 2024, Heritage Bank of Commerce was also named one of Forbes' World's Best Banks, ranking 10th out of the 68 banks recognized in the United States, based on consumer survey criteria including trust, customer service and financial advice.

About Heritage Bank of Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit .

Member FDIC

