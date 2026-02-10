Public Prosecution Participates In Qatar National Sport Day 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to promote a culture of health and physical activity, the Public Prosecution actively participated in the 2026 National Sport Day celebrations.

The event was attended by HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Attorney General, along with several members of the Public Prosecution, administrative leaders, and staff.

This participation demonstrated the institution's commitment to supporting physical activity and its positive impact on building a balanced and productive work environment.

The Public Prosecution organised a variety of activities, including fitness exercises, running races, and team sports matches. These activities fostered team spirit and cooperation among employees.

The events also included sports activities and competitions specifically designed for children, creating a family-friendly atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and positive interaction.

The Public Prosecution affirmed that this annual occasion provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen human connection and instill positive values ​​among employees, which positively impacts the work environment and raises the level of institutional performance.

This participation also aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritises public health and sustainable development and seeks to build a vibrant and cohesive society by encouraging sports participation.

Public Prosecution employees expressed their admiration for this year's National Sport Day, praising its organisation, which combined healthy athletic competition with human solidarity.

They considered it an opportunity to re-evaluate their priorities for healthy living, viewing the event as a practical reminder of the importance of balancing professional commitment with self-care.

They emphasised that such initiatives enrich the institutional environment and instill core sporting values ​​such as discipline, integrity, and teamwork, which directly benefit their job performance.

It is worth noting that the National Sport Day was established by Amiri Decision No. (80) of 2011 as one of the national initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the importance of sports and encouraging members of society to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The events concluded with honoring the participants, in an appreciative gesture that affirms the value of the human element and the importance of sports as a fundamental pillar for improving the quality of life.