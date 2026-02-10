Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline 2025: FDA Approvals, Therapies, Clinical Trials, And Latest Developments Unveiled By Delveinsight Biogen Inc, Bioxcel Corp, Celavie Biosciences, Ionis Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Spinocerebellar Ataxias pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Spinocerebellar Ataxias treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market.

The Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Spinocerebellar Ataxias treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Spinocerebellar Ataxias companies working in the treatment market are PTC Therapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, Design Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Wave Life Sciences, VICO Therapeutics, BioGene, Steminent Biotherapeutics, Seelos Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Spinocerebellar Ataxias treatment



Emerging Spinocerebellar Ataxias therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Vatiquinone, Leriglitazone, DT-216, RT011, ATXN3, VO659, BIIB132, Stemchymal, Trehalose, Troriluzole, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Spinocerebellar Ataxias market in the coming years.

In November 2025, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies for both rare and prevalent diseases, announced that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The CRL pertains to the company's New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of VYGLXIA (troriluzole) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).

In May 2025, Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a clinical-stage nonprofit biotech organization focused on developing genetic therapies for ultra-rare and rare diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy for Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA), including Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 (SCA3), a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no approved treatments. The designation was granted to CRD-002, a single-stranded antisense oligonucleotide designed to target the root cause of SCA3. This recognition highlights the urgent unmet medical need in the SCA3 community and the promising potential of CRD's therapeutic approach.

In May 2025, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) announced that the Division of Neurology 1 within the FDA's Office of Neuroscience has extended the PDUFA date for its new drug application (NDA) for troriluzole, intended for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), by three months. The extension allows additional time for the FDA to complete its review of recent information submitted by Biohaven in response to earlier agency requests. The Division also indicated plans to convene an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, though a date has not yet been set. No new concerns were raised by the FDA. A decision on the NDA is now anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Troriluzole previously received Fast Track, Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), and Priority Review status from the FDA, recognizing its potential to significantly improve treatment for SCA, a disorder with limited therapeutic options.

In March 2025, Solaxa Inc., a biopharmaceutical public benefit corporation dedicated to rare neurological disorders, has revealed its intention to launch a registrational clinical trial to assess its experimental therapy, SLX-100, for spinocerebellar ataxia type 27B (SCA27B).

In February 2025, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for troriluzole to treat adult patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) and has granted Priority Review. This designation is given to treatments that provide a significant improvement over existing options or offer a therapy where none currently exists. If approved, troriluzole would become the first FDA-approved treatment for SCA, a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease. The FDA's decision is expected within six months (by Q3 2025), and Biohaven is prepared to launch the treatment in the U.S. upon approval.

In November 2024, The National Ataxia Foundation (NAF) collaborated with members of Congress today to host an informational session aimed at educating legislators, their staff, and other stakeholders about Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA). SCA refers to a group of rare, hereditary neurodegenerative disorders that often affect multiple family members simultaneously and currently have no cure or FDA-approved treatment. In September 2024, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) (referred to as Biohaven or the Company) has announced promising topline results from its pivotal Study BHV4157-206-RWE (NCT06529146). The study highlights the efficacy of troriluzole in reducing the mean change from baseline in the f-SARA after three years of treatment. The trial successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in the f-SARA at both year one and year two (Figure 1). Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a rare, progressively debilitating neurodegenerative disorder affecting approximately 15,000 individuals in the United States and 24,000 in Europe and the United Kingdom. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for SCA.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Overview

Spinocerebellar Ataxias (SCAs) are a group of rare, hereditary neurodegenerative disorders that affect the brain's cerebellum, which controls coordination and movement. SCAs are characterized by progressive loss of motor control, leading to symptoms such as difficulty with walking, balance, speech, and eye movement. The condition can also cause cognitive and other neurological impairments. SCAs are caused by genetic mutations, and there is currently no cure, with treatment primarily focused on managing symptoms.

Emerging Spinocerebellar Ataxias Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Vatiquinone: PTC Therapeutics

Leriglitazone: Minoryx Therapeutics

DT-216: Design Therapeutics

RT011: RETROTOPE

ATXN3: Wave Life Sciences

VO659: VICO Therapeutics

BIIB132: BioGene

Stemchymal: Steminent Biotherapeutics

Trehalose: Seelos Therapeutics Troriluzole: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Some of the key companies in the Spinocerebellar Ataxias Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Spinocerebellar Ataxias are - Biogen Inc, BioXcel Corp, Celavie Biosciences LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anima Biotech Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd, Blade Therapeutics Inc, Seelos Therapeutics Inc., Steminent Biotherapeutics Inc, Annji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and others.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline Analysis:

The Spinocerebellar Ataxias pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Spinocerebellar Ataxias with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Spinocerebellar Ataxias Treatment.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Spinocerebellar Ataxias market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline Market Drivers



High unmet medical need due to the absence of disease-modifying therapies for most spinocerebellar ataxia subtypes

Advances in genetic testing and molecular diagnostics enabling earlier and more accurate disease identification

Growing research focus on gene-targeted approaches, RNA-based therapies, and neuroprotective strategies

Increasing R&D investments and orphan drug incentives supporting rare neurological disease development Rising patient advocacy efforts and academic–industry collaborations accelerating pipeline progress

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline Market Barriers



Rarity and genetic heterogeneity of spinocerebellar ataxias, complicating clinical trial design and patient recruitment

Limited understanding of disease pathophysiology across different SCA subtypes

High development costs and long timelines associated with advanced gene and RNA-based therapies

Lack of validated clinical endpoints and biomarkers to measure disease progression and treatment efficacy Regulatory challenges and uncertainty in demonstrating meaningful clinical benefit in slowly progressive disorders

Coverage: Global

Key Spinocerebellar Ataxias Companies: PTC Therapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, Design Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Wave Life Sciences, VICO Therapeutics, BioGene, Steminent Biotherapeutics, Seelos Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Spinocerebellar Ataxias Therapies: Vatiquinone, Leriglitazone, DT-216, RT011, ATXN3, VO659, BIIB132, Stemchymal, Trehalose, Troriluzole, and others

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Therapeutic Assessment: Spinocerebellar Ataxias current marketed and Spinocerebellar Ataxias emerging therapies Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Dynamics: Spinocerebellar Ataxias market drivers and Spinocerebellar Ataxias market barriers

