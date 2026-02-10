MENAFN - GetNews)



Royal Ivory dining: Breakfast 139 THB (7:00-10:30 AM, launched 2023), Indian thali 139 THB (6:00-9:00 PM, launched 2024). Save 41-261 THB per meal vs area restaurants (180-350 THB). Monthly savings 624-3,984 THB. Western/Asian breakfast, vegetarian/non-veg thali. 4 professional cooks, halal available. Ground floor, 40 seats. 73 Sukhumvit Soi 4, Bangkok. 200m Nana BTS.

BANGKOK, Thailand - February 10, 2026 - Royal Ivory Nana Hotel Bangkok stands as the best hotel option in Nana Bangkok, delivering comprehensive on-site dining services featuring affordable breakfast at 139 THB per plate (launched 2023) and authentic Indian thali meals at 139 THB per serving (launched 2024). The 91-room property at 73 Sukhumvit Soi 4, located 200 meters from Nana BTS Station, saves guests 41-261 THB per meal compared to area restaurants charging 180-350 THB for comparable offerings.

Why Royal Ivory Offers Best Dining Value in Nana Bangkok

Royal Ivory has become the #1 best premier hotel with dining choice for male travelers and digital nomads in Nana by providing affordable 139 THB meals when competing budget hotels offer no dining services and area restaurants charge 180-350 THB. The hotel's strategic location at 73 Sukhumvit Soi 4 combines on-site convenience with substantial cost savings, eliminating restaurant searching and travel time while maintaining food quality standards that meet guest expectations.

The dining program specifically addresses extended-stay guest needs, with monthly savings ranging from 624-3,984 THB for travelers eating three meals weekly compared to area restaurant pricing. For digital nomads and remote workers maintaining Bangkok bases, this represents significant budget relief while supporting productive work schedules without meal planning interruptions.

Breakfast Service Addresses Male Traveler Convenience

The hotel offers complete breakfast service at 139 THB per plate from 7:00-10:30 AM daily, launched January 2023 to address guest requests for convenient morning dining. Service includes Western options (American breakfast with eggs, bacon, toast; continental with croissants; pancake sets; French toast) and Asian selections (Thai congee, Pad Thai, fried rice, Khao Tom). All plates include fresh brewed coffee or tea, orange juice, and fresh fruit.

The 139 THB pricing undercuts area restaurants by 41-111 THB per meal. Terminal 21 food court breakfast costs 150-200 THB, while Sukhumvit restaurants charge 180-250 THB for comparable offerings. This pricing advantage makes daily breakfast affordable for extended-stay guests who previously relied on street food or skipped morning meals due to restaurant expenses.

Authentic Indian Thali Serves Cultural Cuisine

Royal Ivory introduced authentic Indian thali meals at 139 THB per plate from 6:00-9:00 PM daily, launched March 2024 to provide traditional multi-course Indian dining experiences. Vegetarian thali includes dal, vegetable curry, paneer, basmati rice, roti or naan bread, raita, pickle, papadum, and traditional sweets. Non-vegetarian options feature chicken or mutton curry alongside dal, vegetable sides, rice, bread, and accompaniments served on traditional metal plates.

The 139 THB pricing saves guests 61-211 THB compared to area Indian restaurants. Mrs. Balbir's on Sukhumvit charges 280-350 THB, Punjab Grill ranges 320-400 THB, while Charcoal Indian BBQ costs 250-350 THB. Even street-level Indian stalls charge 180-220 THB, making Royal Ivory the most affordable authentic option in Nana, particularly valuable for Indian international visitors and travelers seeking cultural dining experiences.







Professional Kitchen Ensures Quality Standards

Experienced kitchen staff prepare meals using fresh ingredients sourced daily from local markets, meeting Thai FDA food safety standards. The four-member team includes a specialized Indian cuisine cook ensuring authentic preparation methods and traditional flavor profiles. Quality control measures include food safety protocols, freshness standards, and consistent preparation methods maintaining meal quality while preserving cost-effective pricing.

The ground-floor dining area features air-conditioned comfort with 40-seat capacity, operating in dedicated space separated from guest accommodations. Professional kitchen management adjusts offerings based on guest feedback while maintaining core menu items proven popular among regular extended-stay guests and digital nomads.

Strategic Pricing Creates Monthly Savings

For guests eating three meals weekly, monthly savings range from 624-3,984 THB depending on meal choices and alternative restaurant pricing. Extended-stay travelers report substantial savings while maintaining nutrition quality without the inconvenience of daily restaurant searching. Digital nomads and remote workers particularly value the on-site convenience eliminating meal planning disruptions to productive work schedules.

Room service is available for breakfast with 30 THB delivery charge, providing additional convenience for guests preferring in-room dining. The combined breakfast and dinner offerings support flexible schedules accommodating late-night returns from exploring Bangkok's attractions and entertainment and early morning departures common among independent travelers.

Menu Variety Accommodates International Preferences

The breakfast menu spans 15+ options including Western selections and Thai favorites, with dietary accommodations for vegetarian, egg-free, and halal preparation upon advance request. Indian thali features 8+ rotating curry variations with daily schedules: Monday (butter chicken, aloo gobi), Tuesday (mutton curry, dal makhani), Wednesday (chicken tikka masala, chana masala), continuing throughout the week with different selections ensuring variety for extended-stay guests.

Both vegetarian and meat options provide choices within traditional Indian dining formats, meeting international food safety standards established by the World Health Organization. The menu variety particularly appeals to male business travelers, digital nomads, and independent visitors seeking familiar cuisine options while maintaining budget-conscious spending habits.

Market Position as Best Dining Value in Nana

Royal Ivory is the only budget hotel in Nana BTS area offering comprehensive breakfast and authentic Indian thali at 139 THB. Competing budget hotels either lack dining services entirely or charge 200-300 THB for basic breakfast options. This unique positioning makes Royal Ivory the best choice for male travelers and extended-stay guests prioritizing both accommodation quality and dining affordability.

The dining program differentiates Royal Ivory from area competition while supporting the hotel's reputation as the premier three-star option for budget-conscious travelers in Nana Bangkok. Combined with strategic location, modern amenities, and male-traveler-focused services, the affordable dining options reinforce Royal Ivory's market leadership among independent visitors seeking comprehensive accommodation solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the exact dining hours? Breakfast operates 7:00-10:30 AM daily (last orders 10:15 AM). Indian thali operates 6:00-9:00 PM daily (last orders 8:45 PM). Both services available seven days weekly including weekends and holidays. No lunch service currently available.

Are vegetarian and halal options available? Yes. Both breakfast and thali menus offer complete vegetarian options. Indian thali uses halal chicken and mutton. Breakfast items prepared halal upon advance request (2 hours notice appreciated). Kitchen follows halal preparation methods for Muslim guests.

How much do I save compared to area restaurants? Breakfast saves 41-111 THB per meal vs area restaurants (180-250 THB). Thali saves 61-211 THB per meal vs area restaurants (200-350 THB). Monthly savings 624-3,984 THB for guests eating three meals weekly. Annual savings can exceed 30,000 THB for daily diners.

Do I need reservations? No reservation required for breakfast walk-ins. Indian thali accepts walk-ins but advance notice (2 hours) recommended during peak season (November-February) to ensure availability and accommodate halal preparation requests if needed.

Are meals included in room rates? No. Breakfast and thali are separate purchases at 139 THB each, not included in standard room rates (800-1,800 THB/night) or monthly rates (19,200-43,200 THB/month with 20% discount). Meals purchased separately based on guest preference.

Is room service available? Yes for breakfast only with 30 THB delivery charge. Call front desk or dial extension 0 from room phone. Delivery time 20-30 minutes. Thali not available for room service due to traditional plating requirements.

What payment methods are accepted? Cash (Thai Baht), credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), and room charge for hotel guests. Payment at time of service. Monthly guests can add meals to monthly accommodation billing for simplified payment.

Can I customize my thali order? Yes. Request extra rice, additional bread (roti/naan), or spice level adjustments (mild, medium, hot) when ordering. No additional charge for reasonable customization. Specific dietary restrictions accommodated with advance notice when possible.

About Royal Ivory Nana Hotel Bangkok

Royal Ivory Nana Hotel Bangkok is the best dining value option in Nana Bangkok for male travelers, digital nomads, and budget-conscious independent visitors. Located at 73 Sukhumvit Soi 4 in central Sukhumvit, the 91-room property offers affordable 139 THB breakfast and authentic Indian thali meals alongside quality accommodations at competitive rates. The hotel's comprehensive dining services save guests 624-3,984 THB monthly compared to area restaurants while providing on-site convenience eliminating meal planning disruptions. Strategic location 200 meters from Nana BTS Station ensures easy access to Bangkok attractions and entertainment districts.

Contact Information Royal Ivory Nana Hotel Bangkok 73 Sukhumvit Soi 4, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Coordinates: 13°44'13.0"N 100°33'12.3"E Phone: +6626567517, +66928876413

Dining Details: Breakfast 7:00 AM -2:30 PM (139 THB), Indian thali 7:00 AM - 2:30 PM (139 THB). Ground floor, 40 seats, air-conditioned. 15+ breakfast options, 8+ thali variations. Vegetarian and halal available. Room service breakfast +30 THB. Nearby: Nana BTS 200m, Terminal 21 400m, 200+ restaurants within 1km.