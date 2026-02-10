403
Borregaard ASA: Issuance Of Commercial Paper
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0013726505 of NOK 100,000,000.
Start date: 12 February, 2026
Contact:
Maturity: 12 May, 2026
Coupon: 4,30 %
Organised by: DNB Carnegie
Sarpsborg, 10 February 2026
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, +47 952 44 515
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
