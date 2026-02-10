Bottomline And Koxa Partner To Deliver ERP-Banking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership helps banks avoid major development costs while delivering enhanced treasury experience for corporate clients

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments and cash management, and Koxa, the ERP-banking company, today announced a partnership to deliver embedded banking capabilities directly inside ERP systems. The collaboration enables Bottomline's bank clients to offer a fully integrated ERP-banking experience to their corporate and treasury customers but without the cost, risk, or complexity of building and maintaining custom API infrastructure.

As businesses demand more connected financial experiences, ERP-banking is quickly becoming a must-have for banks serving treasury customers. The partnership helps banks strengthen relationships and improve efficiency by embedding services into ERP workflows. Using Koxa's platform and Bottomline's Commercial Digital Banking API framework, banks can launch these capabilities quickly and securely through existing connectivity.

For banks, this means customers can access banking services right from their ERP, the channel they already use every day. That flexibility makes it easier for businesses to stay connected and helps banks build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with their clients.

For corporate finance and treasury teams, the integration brings payments, approvals, reconciliation, and access to statements - all within their ERP. This removes manual steps, reduces reliance on separate portals, and speeds up processes.

Security and compliance are built in. The solution enforces user entitlements and payment limits within ERP workflows to maintain control and reduce fraud risk. Its API-driven design replaces older file-based processes, making systems easier to scale and more resilient, while supporting ACH, wire transfers, and B2B and B2C transactions.

“ERP-banking is the new standard for treasury connectivity,” said Camellia George, Co-Founder and CTO at Koxa.“Through this partnership, Bottomline's bank clients can more easily deliver the ERP-banking experience their customers increasingly expect.”

“Banks are under pressure to deliver more than just transactions,” said Rodney Nilson, Vice President of Product Management for Digital Banking at Bottomline.“They need speed, security, and simplicity where customers work every day. Embedding banking in ERP does exactly that. It's a smart way for banks to strengthen relationships and stay ahead.”

Together, Bottomline and Koxa are modernizing corporate banking and ERP-to-bank connectivity, giving banks and businesses a faster, safer, and more efficient way to manage payments.

About Koxa

Koxa, the ERP-banking company, connects banks to their corporate treasury clients by enabling businesses to bank directly from inside their ERP. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's digital banking portal directly into the user's ERP or accounting software. With Koxa, corporate accounting teams can (i) submit, approve, and release payments, (ii) track payment status and auto-reconcile settled payments, and (iii) pull statement and other reporting data without having to leave their ERP. Visit koxa.io for more information.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $181 billion in assets under management. For more information visit .

Media Contacts:

Koxa:

...

Bottomline:

Heather Pavliga

...