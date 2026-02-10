Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 February 2026
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 6 February 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“ NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 33.26 pence per Ordinary share.
The reported NAV is ex-dividend a final dividend of 1 penny per Ordinary share payable in relation to the year ended 30 September 2025 and a special dividend of 2 pence per Ordinary share, both of which will be paid on 13 February 2026 to those shareholders on the Company's register on 9 January 2026.
The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 36.26 pence per Ordinary share.
END
For further information, please contact:
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
|...
+44 20 7523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
MENAFN10022026004107003653ID1110721461
