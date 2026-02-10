Reach Security Announces Breakout Year Marked By Major Growth, Market Momentum, And Expanded Leadership Team

A Year of Tremendous Growth and Opportunity

Reach Security experienced record expansion across every dimension of the business in 2025. The company achieved 500% revenue growth, a 300% increase in new customers, including several Fortune 500 organizations adopting Reach as a foundational layer of their security operations, and 300% team growth. This surge reflects the industry's urgent need for solutions that eliminate configuration blind spots, prevent cybersecurity tool drift and misconfigurations, and activate underutilized security capabilities.

Strengthening the Leadership Bench

To support its rapid expansion, Reach welcomed two seasoned executives with deep expertise in scaling high-growth cybersecurity companies:

Mike Baker, who joined as Chief Revenue Officer in late November, brings a proven record of building world‐class go‐to‐market teams and delivering predictable revenue growth. A former U.S. Navy SEAL, he has scaled multiple high‐growth cybersecurity companies from early-stage to acquisition, including exits to Akamai, Cisco, Cato Networks, and ServiceNow. Known for building global sales and customer success organizations from the ground up and driving results across Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers, Mike is poised to accelerate Reach's global expansion and help customers unlock the full value of AI‐driven security operations.

Bharath Rangamannar is Senior Vice President of Engineering at Reach Security, bringing more than 15 years of experience scaling engineering organizations at high-growth cybersecurity companies. An early engineer and first Engineering Director at Lacework, he helped grow the company into a global organization of more than 1,400 employees. Most recently at Sysdig, Bharath led engineering and global customer support, managing 145+ engineers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and is known for his customer-first, product-focused leadership style and disciplined execution at scale.

Known for his strong product-focused and customer-centric mindset, Bharath combines deep technical leadership with a proven ability to build teams that deliver impactful, customer-facing products. His background in scaling organizations and translating vision into execution positions him to help lead Reach through its next phase of growth and innovation.

“Reach is at a meaningful inflection point,” said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Reach Security, Garrett Hamilton.“As we enter our next phase of growth, how we scale our teams, culture, and execution will be just as important as what we build. Bharath and Mike will play a critical role in guiding us through this next chapter.”

Product Adoption and Platform Expansion

Customer adoption of Reach's platform continues to accelerate, with organizations increasingly prioritizing configuration assurance and drift prevention as core components of their security strategy. Reach, powered by purpose-built cybersecurity domain-specific AI models, integrates with existing security tools to identify blind spots across defenses, prioritize fixes, automatically remediate misconfigurations and activate unused defensive capabilities, and continuously validate over time that security posture remains strong and defenses stay aligned with the evolving environment and threat landscape.

According to Garrett Hamilton,“Eighty percent of Reach customers now add the Drift module as an add-on, underscoring how essential continuous configuration validation has become for modern security teams.”

As adoption expands, Reach is also evolving toward a broader, unified understanding of what organizations are protecting and how consistently protections are applied. This includes the ability to map protections and policy intent across the environments and surface where gaps emerge as organizations grow, reorganize, migrate platforms, or onboard new business units. By connecting defensive controls to the resources they are meant to secure, Reach helps teams move from sporadic posture checks to continuous assurance at scale. Reach capabilities will allow security leaders to identify inconsistent enforcement, eliminate risky exceptions, and standardize protections across complex enterprises, without requiring a subject matter expert for every tool.

Industry Recognition and Awards

Reach's momentum and innovation earned it recognition as a CRN Stellar Startup and an invitation to join the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. An exclusive initiative that accelerates high-potential cybersecurity and enterprise companies by connecting them to Microsoft's global ecosystem. Together, these milestones helped drive wider market adoption and deeper ecosystem alignment.

Other market recognition Reach gained across the cybersecurity industry in 2025 includes:



Featured in Gartner's Innovation Insight: Automated Security Control Assessment Report and recognized as a key vendor in the Gartner "Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Domain-Specific Language Models for SecOps” report.

Ranked 5th in the Tech Roundup 100 Named one of CRN's Cybersecurity Startups to Watch

These recognitions reflect the company's growing influence and the measurable outcomes customers are achieving through Reach's AI-powered approach to exposure reduction and configuration assurance.

Looking Ahead

With a rapidly expanding market, a strengthened leadership team, and accelerating customer adoption, Reach Security enters 2026 with exceptional momentum. The company remains focused on helping organizations control the controllable, and its mission is clear: deliver the AI-powered foundation that modern security programs need to operate with confidence, precision, and resilience.

About Reach Security

Reach Security uncovers misconfigurations, control weaknesses, and other exposures, then drives prioritized, guided remediation at scale. By integrating with existing security and IT tools, Reach delivers clarity, automation, and operational value in minutes - helping organizations reduce risk and maximize the impact of their current investments.

