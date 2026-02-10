Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of F5, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises F5, Inc., (“F5” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIV) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). F5 investors have until February 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 15, 2025, F5 revealed that it had learned in early August that a“highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain F5 systems.” The Company added,“during the course of its investigation, F5 determined that the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform,” and that“through this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company's BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.” On this news, the price of F5 shares declined by $35.40 per share, or approximately 10.70%, from $330.75 per share on October 15, 2025 to close at $295.35 on October 16, 2025.

