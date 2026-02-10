PM: Karak Development Projects Reach 85 Percent Completion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said projects pledged under the government's development vision for Karak Governorate have reached an 85 percent completion rate, noting that they will be fully completed during the current and coming years at a total cost of JD 266 million.Speaking during a Cabinet meeting held in Karak on Tuesday, Hassan said additional projects valued at JD 13 million have also recorded progress exceeding 70 percent. He added that the total number of projects planned for the governorate stands at 158, all of which are being followed up by the relevant ministries.Hassan said the projects, whether implemented by the government or the Royal Hashemite Court, were launched under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and reflect the King's direct interest in Karak Governorate."We met in Karak about a year ago and set a clear development vision for the governorate, including projects, programs, funding and a three-year implementation timeline," the prime minister said, underscoring the government's commitment to fully implementing that vision, as is the case in all governorates.He added that holding Cabinet meetings in the governorates is based on a partnership approach aimed at reviewing progress, implementing agreed projects and programs, and identifying new priorities in the coming period.Hassan said the government considers all observations and needs raised by representatives of the governorate, prioritizing projects that can be addressed immediately and deferring others until appropriate conditions are in place, stressing transparency in this process.On measures taken to address damage caused by recent weather conditions, the prime minister said the government allocated JD 10 million to urgently rehabilitate damaged infrastructure to prevent recurrence and enhance resilience to extreme weather events. He thanked the potash and phosphate companies for contributing millions of dinars to support infrastructure needs.He said priority is being given to infrastructure repairs, as well as supporting 100 families whose homes were damaged and compensating 65 farmers. Additional requests from families and farmers are still under assessment, he added.Regarding damage to the Karak Castle wall, Hassan said the necessary steps have been taken to rebuild it, noting that completing studies and restoration works is among the ministry's top priorities in the coming months.He said the development of Karak Castle falls within a broader royal initiative, in cooperation with the Royal Initiatives at the Royal Hashemite Court, as part of the Karak City Revitalization Plan. The plan includes rehabilitation of the castle and city center, development of Wadi Bin Hammad, the pool site, Karak Gate and a cable car station to the panorama site, as well as preservation of heritage houses and other projects, with a total value of about JD 10 million. He said these projects are expected to have a strong impact on tourism and the local economy.Hassan added that work will begin in the coming weeks on the Battle of Mu'tah archaeological landscape project, covering an area of 75 dunams.He said the government will also complete the al-Kharza–al-Aghwar road this year, address damage in Iraq, the Wadi al-Mujib bridge and other sites, and improve rainwater drainage systems in several areas.On investment and productive projects, the prime minister said employment remains the top priority for citizens, stressing that job creation depends on economic growth and investment in each governorate.He pointed to incentives approved for the King Hussein Bin Abdullah II Industrial City in Karak and the Ghor al-Safi Agricultural Industries Development Zone, noting that 18 companies benefited last year, with investments totaling about JD 27 million. Eight factories have begun operations, eight are under construction this year, one is completing environmental requirements and another agreement is expected by the end of the month. These investments are expected to generate between 300 and 400 jobs.Hassan said a JD 5 million food processing plant will open as a result of the incentives, with the government contributing JD 2 million, and that two additional factories are scheduled to open this year.He added that an agreement was reached to provide at least JD 7 million to expand an industrial complex in the Qatraneh area, creating about 2,000 job opportunities, with the Ministry of Labor providing training and suitable working conditions.He also noted that 220 jobs were created last year through the establishment of a production branch of al-Zay Garment Manufacturing Company in the Mujib area, adding that efforts will continue to attract further investments.In the education and health sectors, Hassan said five schools were completed last year in Karak Governorate, five more will be completed this year, and an additional 12 schools will be built over the next two years.He said work is underway on a new outpatient clinic building at Karak Government Hospital at a cost of JD 5 million, in addition to a new emergency and ambulance center in northern Karak costing JD 7 million, and the expansion of three health centers, with completion expected within two years.The prime minister said the government has also moved to complete projects that had been stalled for years, including Prince Faisal Youth City, which was inaugurated three months ago after being completed in one year instead of the planned two.He pointed to the opening of the new Karak International Airport terminal, the allocation of an unfinished government building to Mu'tah University for use as a dental school, and the completion of the Qatrana Castle archaeological site development project.On higher education, Hassan said the Cabinet approved payment of about JD 100 million in outstanding dues to public universities, as part of a plan to settle all accumulated arrears over the next three years. He said the decision is linked to universities taking clear steps to improve performance and ensure financial sustainability.Ministers reviewed the projects implemented and planned in Karak Governorate for the current year and the coming years, covering infrastructure, water, education, health, energy, transport, social development, investment, agriculture, environment, tourism, youth, culture, and digital economy sectors.The Ministry of Public Works and Housing addressed weather-related damages at nine sites at a cost of JD 4.18 million, completed eight road projects, and is currently implementing five others with completion rates between 70 and 90 percent. Additional road and bridge projects are planned for the coming years.The Ministry of Water and Irrigation completed four projects, including the rehabilitation of the Southern Jordan Valley (Safi) project, and is implementing five major water and wastewater projects worth tens of millions of dinars, alongside several future projects aimed at improving water supply and efficiency.The Ministry of Local Administration allocated funding to repair infrastructure damaged by recent weather conditions and is implementing infrastructure, service, and capital projects for municipalities exceeding JD 47 million.In education, the Ministry of Education completed the construction and maintenance of dozens of schools and is implementing and planning new school projects valued at more than JD 30 million through 2028.Agricultural and environmental projects included food-processing facilities, water harvesting, afforestation, industrial agriculture initiatives, and climate adaptation programs, alongside new factories and rangeland development.The Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Finance reported attracting industrial investments to Karak, creating job opportunities, and announced future industrial projects in agriculture and iron manufacturing.Social protection efforts included cash and in-kind assistance to families affected by weather conditions, housing projects for underprivileged families, and expanded support through the National Aid Fund.Employment and vocational training projects focused on job creation, industrial branches, skills training, and future employment contracts through national employment programs.Energy projects included replacing traditional street lighting with LED units, installing solar energy systems, and launching energy efficiency and renewable energy support programs.Health sector initiatives covered the establishment and rehabilitation of health centers and future emergency and hospital expansion projects.Religious affairs, tourism, youth, culture, transport, and digital transformation sectors also implemented and planned multiple projects aimed at improving services, preserving heritage sites, enhancing tourism infrastructure, supporting youth facilities, upgrading transport services, and expanding digital and government service centers across the governorate.