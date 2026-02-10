British Academic Delegation, UJH Discuss Medical Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) – An academic delegation from the University of Southampton, UK, on Tuesday met with the University of Jordan Hospital (UJH) to discuss academic and research cooperation in the medical, health, and technological innovation fields.During the visit, UJH's Director General, Dr. Nader Bsoul, highlighted the hospital's "leading" role as an educational, treatment, and research institution, lauding its specialized medical staff and "advanced" training programs.He called for expanding global partnerships to contribute to development of medical education and scientific research and improve quality of healthcare services.The meeting explored opportunities for joint cooperation and reviewed postgraduate programs at University of Southampton, with focus on medical technology, innovation, and design, and transformation of health innovations into viable projects.On the sidelines of the visit, a panel scientific discussion was held remotely on prospects for international research collaboration.Researchers from both sides engaged in reviewing areas of joint research and discussing opportunities for cooperation in prosthetics, artificial intelligence applications in healthcare, and innovation and entrepreneurship in the health sector.Touring several hospital facilities, the delegation was thoroughly briefed on the services, the medical infrastructure, and the training programs.