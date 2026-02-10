Amman Hosts Regional Workshop On Combating Cross-Border Crime

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- A regional workshop, themed: "Cross-Border Cooperation and Combating Transnational Crime" opened Tuesday in Amman under patronage of Public Security Directorate (PSD) Chief Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah.

Vice President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences for External Relations Khalid AlHarfash and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Othman Belbeisi attended the event.

The three-day workshop, organized by the Public Security Directorate, in cooperation with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the IOM, aims to enhance cooperation among participating countries and develop their security capabilities in border management and combating transnational crime, in line with the best international practices.

In his opening remarks, Maaytah said organized cross-border crime has become "increasingly complex" due to the exploitation of legal and technological loopholes.

Maaytah also called for strengthening joint cooperation, improving information exchange, and raising operational and intelligence readiness, particularly amid rapid developments in the digital space and artificial intelligence applications.

Maaytah noted Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives, supports international efforts to combat crimes that threaten global peace and security by updating security legislation, developing national strategies, and strengthening regional and international partnerships in policing and security fields.

For his part, Alharfash said the workshop marks launch of a series of specialized initiatives in border management, which reflect "depth of institutional" cooperation with the PSD and the IOM.

Alharfash urged migration governance and border security due to their direct implications for national security, development, and international relations.

Belbeisi praised partnership among the organizing institutions, adding that the current stage requires "intensified international efforts, advanced regional coordination, and constructive dialogue."

He added that hosting the workshop in Jordan underscores the Kingdom's role as a "regional hub for dialogue and coordination on security, mobility, and governance issues."

The workshop brings together officials and security experts from various regional and international entities.

Its agenda features discussion sessions and working papers addressing practical and technical challenges facing law enforcement agencies.

The activities will also see presentations on leading international experiences in border security, aimed to produce actionable recommendations to enhance border security and support international stability through improved coordination mechanisms.