ASAPP Appoints Somesh Khanna To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP, the provider of an industry leading Agentic Customer Experience platform, today announced the appointment of Somesh Khanna to its Board of Directors. Khanna brings over 30 years of experience leading digital transformations and strategic initiatives across financial services and enterprise technology, and served as co-leader of McKinsey & Company's Global Banking and Securities Practice from 2018-2024. Previously, Khanna was a founding member of Digital McKinsey and served as the global leader of digital in financial services from 2014 to 2018, while also leading client service teams at major clients in banking, insurance, and private equity.

Enterprises across industries are executing large-scale transformations powered by AI, with customer experience at the very center of this shift. AI not only addresses multi-decade operational challenges that organizations have struggled to solve, but also unlocks entirely new possibilities for how businesses engage, serve, and grow with their customers. Khanna's appointment comes as ASAPP accelerates its mission to scale the deployment of its enterprise platform across leading corporations.

"Somesh's deep knowledge of digital transformation and financial services brings invaluable strategic guidance to our board at a pivotal moment," said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. "His experience leading large-scale technology initiatives complements our existing board leadership and strengthens our ability to help enterprises build their foundation for customer experience in an agentic era."

ASAPP CXP is the Agentic Customer Experience platform for enterprises, resolving complex interactions across channels, seamlessly integrating systems, and delivering intelligence from every customer interaction. Unlike solutions that stop at simple deflection or routing, ASAPP handles complex, multi-step workflows with accuracy, safety, and control, personalizing each step to the individual customer's context.

"I've had the privilege of watching ASAPP evolve its offering into a mature enterprise customer experience platform that spans the full spectrum of AI-powered customer interactions – from chat automation to sophisticated agentic AI delivery with human-in-the-loop oversight," said Somesh Khanna, Senior Partner Emeritus, McKinsey & Company. "ASAPP has built an industry-leading platform that gives large enterprises the reliability, control, and intelligence they need to transform how they serve customers and drive business value."

An active board member and advisor, Khanna serves as the co-executive chair of the board of Goldman Sachs-owned Apexon Holdings Inc., an AI-, data- and digital-first technology services company, and has been a director on the boards of KeyCorp and Persado Inc. since 2025 and LPL Financial since early 2026. He previously served on the board of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts between 2012 and 2024.

Khanna holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, and a chemical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an artificial intelligence solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Its Agentic Customer Experience Platform, powered by GenerativeAgent,® integrates with existing systems and uses generative, personalized interaction to bring radical efficiency to every customer workflow. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-native® solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery for the agentic enterprise. ASAPP delivers personalized, context-aware interactions by giving every customer their own AI agent powered by their interaction history and enterprise data. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP's generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit .

