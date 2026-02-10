Armada Named Mcdonald's U.S. Supplier Of The Year For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --Armada set new standards that strengthen collaboration and performance across McDonald's supplier ecosystem--

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada has been named McDonald's U.S. Supplier of the Year for 2025, recognizing the company's leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to supply chain excellence.

"Receiving the Supplier of the Year award from McDonald's is a testament to the strong legacy and long history we share,” said Chris O'Brien, CEO of Armada.“At Armada, we are proud to expand on this foundation as we continue to grow and innovate. Our commitment to execution and supply chain optimization has always been our guiding principle, and we look forward to building on our partnership with McDonald's to create even more value for the future.”

A trusted McDonald's partner for decades, Armada has led key initiatives to modernize logistics operations across the network, helping assure supply for core business operations in addition to major product launches. Through bold investments and forward-thinking strategies, Armada continues to set new standards that strengthen collaboration and performance across McDonald's supplier ecosystem.

“McDonald's has been a foundation of our business since the very beginning, and being named McDonald's U.S. Supplier of the Year is a powerful reflection of the trust we've built together over decades,” said Joe Dominijanni, Vice Chairman of Armada.“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and deeply grateful to be part of a system that has helped shape who we are today.”

Cesar Piña, McDonald's Senior Vice President and North America Chief Supply Chain Officer, added,“Armada's leadership and innovation have been instrumental in helping us deliver quality and reliability to our restaurants and customers every day. Their partnership exemplifies the values we strive for across our system.”

As a long-standing and valued partner of McDonald's, Armada exemplifies the brand's iconic Three-Legged Stool philosophy-built on strong, enduring partnerships among suppliers, franchisees, and the corporation. As a trusted supply chain integrator, Armada continues to design, execute, and orchestrate scalable, world-class solutions that drive operational excellence and deliver a competitive edge across the McDonald's system.

“This award is a powerful tribute to the collaborative spirit that defines our partnership and drives our industry forward,” said John Burke, Chairman of Armada.“We are proud to play our part and remain committed to innovation and continuous improvement in support of McDonald's and the customers they serve every day.”

Armada joins a distinguished group of suppliers honored for delivering sustained results and excellence by driving McDonald's business performance, quality, and customer service. The award was presented at the McDonald's 2025 North America Supplier Summit, celebrating the teams that strengthen the McDonald's system and continue to deliver food customers love and trust.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

...

For Media Inquiries:

Ashley Young, ...

About Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Armada delivers innovative, data-driven supply chain solutions that enhance performance, reduce risk, and drive sustainable results. From freight management to inventory optimization, network analytics, and real-time visibility, our integrated services are built to power future-ready supply chains. Learn more at .

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit , and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.