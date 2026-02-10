Vanillasoft Earns 2026 Leadership Honors From Capterra And Software Advice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Vanillasoft's strong market presence and high customer satisfaction

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanillasoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized as a top performer in the 2026 Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice FrontRunners reports. Vanillasoft was recognized in several categories: CRM, Sales Enablement, and Inside Sales.

Capterra Shortlists identify the top products in software categories based on a proprietary blend of user ratings and popularity. Capterra uses exclusive data and trusted reviews from verified software users to build Capterra Shortlist reports.

Software Advice FrontRunners reports methodology evaluates products across three key dimensions: Usability, Customer Satisfaction, and Digital Presence, using a proprietary blend of recent user ratings and web analytics.

“We are honored with this recognition from Capterra and Software Advice, particularly because it is based on feedback coming directly from our customers,” said David Hood, CEO of Vanillasoft.“We take pride in the open and ongoing communication we have with our user community, and continue to refine and innovate our platform to meet their evolving needs and requirements.”

Customers continue to give Vanillasoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and provide high praise in their reviews:



The whole program is easy to use. I love the auto dialing feature, and the support team acts fast every time you need something.

The interface and management aspects are great and I love the cadences. Reporting is excellent and much better than any other system I've used (it is why I switched). Highly recommended. The customer support is excellent, and the lead management tools are reliable, organized, and very easy to use, making Vanillasoft a smooth and efficient platform overall.

About Vanillasoft

Vanillasoft is an all-in-one sales engagement platform that helps teams connect with more leads, faster. By combining priority lead routing, automated cadence management, and easy appointment setting, Vanillasoft's compliant outreach across phone, email, and SMS gives sales and fundraising teams everything they need to engage the right contact at the right time. Used alongside your existing CRM or as a stand-alone solution, Vanillasoft accelerates productivity, increases follow-up speed, and drives better outcomes across every stage of the sales cycle. To learn more, visit .

About Capterra

Capterra is the #1 B2B marketplace for organizations to find the right software and services. Our platform connects buyers to over 2 million verified user reviews about products and services spanning 1,000 categories and offers actionable, objective insights and recommendations to help them find the best product or service for their specific business needs. For more information, visit capterra.

About Software Advice

Software Advice simplifies software buying. Through 1-on-1 conversation and trusted insights, industry-specific advisors guide buyers to top software options in as little as 15 minutes (and it's 100% free). Founded in 2005, Software Advice has helped nearly 900,000 businesses find the right software for their specific needs. Software Advice also features over 1.5 million verified user reviews to ensure people feel confident in their technology decisions. For more information, visit.

