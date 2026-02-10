Peace Nepal Treks Introduces A Premium Everest Base Camp Trek With Helicopter Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 12-day Everest Base Camp Trek combines classic Himalayan routes with helicopter flights for safer, faster, and scenic journeys.







KATHMANDU, Nepal, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peace Nepal Treks, a family-run adventure travel company based in Thamel, Kathmandu, has announced an enhanced 12-day Everest Base Camp Trek program that combines classic Himalayan trekking with helicopter access. The program features a helicopter flight to Lukla at the start of the trek and a helicopter return from Gorakshep to Kathmandu after reaching Everest Base Camp.

Founded in 2004 by Nir Lama, an experienced trekking and tour guide turned entrepreneur, Peace Nepal Treks has spent more than two decades guiding travelers from around the world across Nepal's most iconic mountain regions. The company has built a strong reputation for safe operations, experienced guides, and flexible itineraries designed for different travel styles and budgets.

Mount Everest remains a dream destination for adventure seekers. The new 12-day Everest Base Camp program addresses common challenges faced by trekkers, including flight delays to Lukla and physical fatigue during the return journey. By using helicopters for key sections, the itinerary reduces the chance of cancellation and offers a more comfortable and time-efficient way to complete the trek.

Travelers begin their journey with a helicopter flight to Lukla, avoiding fixed-wing flight disruptions. They then follow the classic Everest Base Camp trekking route through Sagarmatha National Park, Sherpa villages, and high-altitude landscapes before reaching Everest Base Camp. Instead of retracing the same trail on foot, guests return directly from Gorakshep to Kathmandu by helicopter, saving several days of downhill trekking while enjoying aerial views of Everest, Nuptse, Lhotse, and the Khumbu Glacier.

This program blends adventure, comfort, and efficiency. It suits trekkers who want the full Everest Base Camp experience but prefer a smoother return after days at high altitude. The helicopter return also lowers exposure to changing mountain weather and reduces physical strain during the final stages of the journey.

Managing Director Nir Lama says,“Everest has inspired travelers for generations. This program keeps the adventure intact while offering a safer and more comfortable way to complete the journey.”

Peace Nepal Treks is known for responsible tourism practices. The company employs trained local guides and staff who receive fair wages and full benefits. All itineraries are carefully planned to balance safety, cost, and experience quality. The company also offers a wide range of adventure activities across Nepal, including peak climbing, white-water rafting, paragliding, jungle safaris, and scenic mountain flights.

In addition to trekking, Peace Nepal Treks operates as a complete travel service provider, handling hotel bookings, domestic flights, and ground transportation within Nepal. The company gained international recognition in 2009 after organizing the Everest Cricket Test 20/20 Match between Team Tenzing and Team Hillary, recorded as the highest-altitude cricket match ever played.

Bookings for the 12-day Everest Base Camp Trek with helicopter access are now open for the Spring and Autumn seasons of 2026 and 2027. Both private departures and group-joining options are available.

Trekking Program (Day-by-Day Itinerary)

Day 1: Arrival in Kathmandu (1400m/4,600 ft) and transfer to your hotel for the night. International Guest House.

Day 2: Flight & Walk: Kathmandu to Lukla and walk to Phakding, Tea House Stay.

Day 3: Trek Phakding to Namche Bazar, Tea House Stay.

Day 4: Acclimatization Day in Namche Bazaar, Stay in Lodge Accommodation.

Day 5: Trek Namche Bazaar to Tengboche, Tea House Stay.

Day 6: Trek Tengboche to Dingbuche, Tea House Stay.

Day 7: Acclimatization day in Dingbuche 4,410M, Lodge Stay Accommodation.

Day 8: Trek Dingbuche to Lobuche, Tea House Stay.

Day 9: Trek Lobuche to Gorakshep 5,140M, Tea House Stay.

Day 10: Early morning, Sunrise at Kalapatthar 5,550M & Helicopter Return to Kathmandu. International Guest House.

Day 11: Rest & Explore Kathmandu, International Guest House.

Day 12: Departure Day & transfer to Airport by private transport.

Contact Information

Peace Nepal Treks Pvt Ltd.

Thamel, Kathmandu, Nepal

P.O. Box: 25181

Phone: +977 9851014405

Email: ...

Website:

