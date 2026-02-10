Tiger Fuel Integrates Paytronix Loyalty & Rinsed CRM To Bring C-Store Rewards To Car Wash Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increases TigerWash membership retention while incentivizing members to become top-performing customers at The Market c-stores

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement solutions, and RINSED, the Car Wash CRM, announced a joint integration on behalf of Tiger Fuel, a full-service petroleum product distributor in Central Virginia. This collaboration allows Tiger Fuel to reward its express tunnel car wash customers with fuel discounts at its 10 upscale gourmet-to-go The Market by Tiger c-stores and, subsequently, enable many more cross promotions between its brands.

“As a company that is laser-focused on customer value, Tiger was looking for ways to provide extra value to our customers,” said Sara Belkowitz, director of marketing, Tiger Fuel.“The marriage of Market Rewards with a TigerWash membership is designed to drive stronger membership and sales at our three express tunnel washes as well as better membership retention and, at the same time, incentives for them to become top performing customers at The Market c-stores.”

Tiger Fuel's family of brands logo illustrates all that the Tiger brand does. The integration of its c-store rewards and car wash rewards programs is a way to digitally unite both The Market c-store and fuel brand with its TigerWash car wash business. Ultimately, Tiger Fuel expects to leverage the Paytronix rewards platform to offer its car wash customers additional surprise and delight offers, such as a free drink with a gas purchase.

“The successful integration of these two rewards programs enables the transfer of information from the Rinsed-powered TigerWash unlimited car wash club into The Market by Tiger's Paytronix-powered Market Rewards,” said Jeff Hoover, director of strategy & analytics for convenience store brands at Paytronix.“This is a great way to cross pollinate c-store and car wash rewards and to bring more love to Tiger customers.”

“This partnership shows what modern loyalty looks like,” said Austin Esecson, CEO at Rinsed.“By connecting car wash and c-store rewards, brands like Tiger Fuel expand the benefits of the membership beyond the wash, increasing customer lifetime value, and turning loyal wash members into top-performing c-store customers.”

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit

About Rinsed

Rinsed is the first CRM built from the ground up for the $15 billion car wash industry. A better customer experience means more repeat business, less churn, and more revenue. Rinsed helps car washes of all sizes delight their customers and grow their revenue with easy-to-use features including: an all-in-one customer relationship management platform to automate communications through email and text messages, mobile-optimized checkout forms embedded directly on car wash's websites that increase conversion rates by 10x, and business analytics, all fully integrated with the car wash's existing point-of-sale hardware.

About Tiger Fuel Company

Tiger Fuel Company is a local, family operated energy supplier founded in 1982. As a full-service petroleum product distributor in Central Virginia, Tiger represents many major brands and its own private label, Excel. Tiger operates a chain of car washes known as TigerWash and gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Markets by Tiger. Tiger also operates Tiger Solar, a full-service solar contractor with more than two decades of experience designing high quality clean energy systems. Visit tigerfuel.

Media Contacts:

Calen McGee

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

...