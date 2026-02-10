A. Duie Pyle Honors Exceptional Partners In Inaugural Brokerage Carrier Of The Year Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award recognizes carrier partners making a difference in Pyle's brokerage operations through exceptional performance across its network

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 101-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the winners of its first Brokerage Carrier of the Year Awards. The awards celebrate the outstanding dedication of Pyle's carrier partners in four key categories: Pool Carrier of the Year, Box Truck Carrier of the Year, Carrier of the Year and Excellence in Partnership.

This new initiative reflects Pyle's deep gratitude for the supply chain partners that play a vital role in the company's overall success and ability to provide the high-quality, reliable service customers expect. The Pyle team hand-selected each nominee, with evaluations based on demonstrations of exemplary communication, transparency, commitment and collaboration. Honorees were celebrated with a physical award and a letter of appreciation.

“Our customers depend on us to keep their supply chains moving, and we can't do that without a rock-solid carrier network,” said Craig Lough, director of strategic planning at A. Duie Pyle.“We created these awards to recognize the partners that don't just meet the standard, but consistently go above and beyond to solve problems before they reach the customer. In our brokerage operations, these carriers are an extension of our team, and their commitment is what makes this level of service possible.”

2025 Award Recipients:



Pool Carrier of the Year: Best Express

Best Express delivered all shipments with an impressive 98% on-time delivery rate and zero claims. Its proactive communication, reliability and commitment to collaboration set them apart, making the company a clear choice for this award.

Box Truck Carrier of the Year: Oneil & Sharome Trucking LLC

Oneil & Sharome Trucking LLC earned an exceptional reputation as a trusted in-house carrier for one of Pyle's key customers. The team's consistency, flexibility and seamless operations played a significant role in enhancing customer satisfaction.

Carrier of the Year: Total Transportation of Mississippi

Total Transportation of Mississippi completed deliveries across many diverse transportation needs, demonstrating forward planning, dedication and a solutions-oriented approach. Its performance across every scenario established it as a trusted and valued partner. Whether it was long-term freight, pop-up projects or helping backfill a driver shortage, its commitment to figuring out a solution matched ours every step of the way. Excellence in Partnership: Velija Trucking LLC

Velija Trucking LLC has been a trusted carrier partner for Pyle Brokerage for over 10 years. Year after year, it has supported our customers with dependable service, clear communication and a willingness to collaborate, making it an integral part of our success.

The implementation of this program marks a significant milestone in Pyle's century-long history, reinforcing the company's belief that a supply chain is only as strong as the relationships that support it. By celebrating these top performers, Pyle is not only honoring past achievements but also setting a clear benchmark for the future of its brokerage operations.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, please visit .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Julia Cappiello

Uproar by Moburst for A. Duie Pyle

...