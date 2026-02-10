Calling All Alfredo Lovers: Alfredo Fest Has Arrived At Fazoli's

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Italian Chain Spotlights Comforting Favorites and Loaded Fettuccine Dishes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's, the fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is inviting guests to dig into all things Alfredo with the launch of Alfredo Fest, a limited-time celebration running now through April 27, in collaboration with The Dairy Alliance. Available at participating locations, the crave-worthy festivities highlight Fazolis' creamier, cheesier Alfredo sauce, featured across a lineup of hearty pasta dishes crafted to satisfy comfort food cravings while delivering value at every level.

Now richer and even more flavorful, Fazolis' Alfredo sauce serves as the foundation for an expanded menu of classic, Alfredo-centric pasta entrées, each finished with the brand's signature Parmesan Spice Blend. Throughout Alfredo Fest, fans can enjoy the following dishes, which include the brand's beloved fresh, unlimited breadsticks:

Baked Fettuccine Alfredo ($4.99) – Fettuccine tossed with cheesy Alfredo sauce, baked to perfection with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ($11.99) – Fettuccine topped with cheesy Alfredo sauce and loaded with tender Italian-style diced chicken, and finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo ($12.99) – Fettuccine smothered with cheesy Alfredo sauce and shrimp, topped with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Loaded Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ($12.99) – Fettuccine topped with cheesy Alfredo sauce, Italian-style diced chicken, Parmesan-roasted broccoli, bacon, and sautéed mushrooms, finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

Loaded Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo ($13.99) – Fettuccine tossed with cheesy Alfredo sauce, loaded with tender shrimp, Parmesan-roasted broccoli, bacon, and sautéed mushrooms, finished with a Parmesan Spice Blend.

To round out each pasta dish with a refreshing twist, Fazoli's is also offering Jolly Rancher Italian Ice, available in Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Lemon with Strawberries, for a sweet and icy contrast to Fazolis' rich and savory Alfredo entrées.

“Our Alfredo sauce has long been one of our most popular flavors at Fazoli's, and Alfredo Fest allows us to lean into that comforting taste even more,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's.“From baked classics to fully loaded dishes, each entrée has something for every Alfredo lover, all at an exceptional value.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli's, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

