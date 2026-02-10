Iran, Russia Set To Ink Key Documents On Rasht-Astara Railway Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Russia are set to sign documents related to the Rasht-Astara railway line within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) on February 14, said the CEO of Iran's Roads and Transport Infrastructure Construction and Development Company, Houshang Bazvand, Trend reports.

Speaking today in Tehran at an international forum on financing and investment opportunities for road and railway corridors, Bazvand stated that one of the documents to be signed with Russia's Caspian Service company will provide for the transfer to the Russian side of a 125-kilometer section of land designated for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.

He noted that the second document will define issues related to the technical and contractor operations of the Rasht–Astara railway line.“Thus, the technical details of this railway project will be approved by both sides,” Bazvand said.

The official added that the completion of infrastructure works along corridors passing through Iran will increase the country's transit revenues, noting that transit income could even reach the level of Iran's oil revenues.

The ownership of a 125-kilometer section of land for the Rasht-Astara railway line, part of the broader 162-kilometer route running through northern Iran, has already been secured from private landowners as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) initiative.

Established through an intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, the foundation of the INSTC aims to enhance cargo transit between India and Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe. So far, 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, have ratified the agreement. Currently, the transport route spans over six weeks, but once the corridor becomes fully operational, this time is expected to be significantly reduced to just three weeks.

The Qazvin-Rasht railroad (175 km), which became operational on March 6, 2019, serves as a vital link connecting Azerbaijan's rail network with Iran's railway system within the framework of the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad will be constructed on Iranian soil to further integrate the network.

The North-South Corridor comprises three key directions within Iran: the eastern route connecting Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, the central route linking Russia and other nations across the Caspian Sea, and the western route connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.