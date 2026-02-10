403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Vice President Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Vice President of the United States James David Vance arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit on February 10, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the U.S. Vice President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
Vice President James David Vance was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and other officials.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment