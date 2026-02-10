Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Vice President Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

2026-02-10 09:06:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Vice President of the United States James David Vance arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit on February 10, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the U.S. Vice President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Vice President James David Vance was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and other officials.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

