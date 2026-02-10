Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, ADB Strengthen Cooperation On Tax Digitalization

2026-02-10 09:06:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed cooperation in the modernization of tax administration, digitalization, and the improvement of tax control mechanisms, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Tax Committee.

The matter was addressed during a meeting between Chairman of the Tax Committee Farrukh Pulatov and an ADB delegation led by Kanokpan Lao-Araya, Director of the Bank's Resident Mission in Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed priority areas of ADB technical assistance aimed at supporting the reforms being implemented by the Tax Committee, including in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, within the framework of Uzbekistan's Tax Administration Reform Strategy through 2030.

Meanwhile, ADB remains one of Uzbekistan's largest development partners, having committed more than $5.41 billion in financing over the past five years.

Trend News Agency

