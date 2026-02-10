UAV Training Center, Command Posts, Repair Unit: General Staff Reports Strikes On Enemy Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As part of systematic measures to reduce the Russian army's offensive capabilities, Ukrainian units continue to conduct strikes on enemy military facilities in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian soil.

On the night of February 9-10, a Russian repair unit was struck near Yalta, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, near Komysh-Zoria, a UAV pilot training and FPV drone production center was hit. In the Khliborobne area, Ukrainian forces struck concentrations of Russian personnel.

Additionally, near Vysoke, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces struck a UAV command post belonging to the Rubikon center.

General Staff confirms strikes on Russian Kapustin Yar training ground and several targets in temporarily

Yesterday, in Russia's Kursk region, near Tyotkino, a Russian UAV command post was also hit.

In the Donetsk region, near Fedorivka, a field fuel depot of the enemy was struck.

The losses of the invaders and the scale of the damage are being assessed.

Illustrative photo