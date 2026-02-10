Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Breaks Out At Gas Station In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Strike, One Person Injured

2026-02-10 09:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of the strike, the fuel dispensers caught fire, and one civilian was injured,” the report said.

Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service, as well as a medical team and a community rescue officer, worked at the scene under the constant threat of repeated enemy strikes.

Read also: Russian strikes leave Lozova community in Kharkiv region without power

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Oskil, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck a village head who was delivering bread to residents of frontline villages. The man suffered minor injuries, and his car was destroyed.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

UkrinForm

