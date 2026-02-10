Air Strike On Sloviansk: Injury Toll Climbs To 16, Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook.

The updated information states that“as of 14:00, the number of wounded civilians has increased to 16,” and“a mother and her 11-year-old daughter were also killed.”

The prosecutor's office added that Russian troops struck Sloviansk with six FAB-250 bombs from a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK).

Earlier, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported 14 people to be wounded.

He also added on Telegram that among the wounded was a man born in 1980, who is in serious condition.

“According to preliminary estimates, 14 private houses, two high-rise buildings, an administrative building, warehouses and hangars, an infrastructure facility, a shop, a service station, a gas station, and 28 cars were damaged,” the head of the region said.

Russian army attacks agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region with drones, missile

As reported, on February 10, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a strike with guided aerial bombs on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, killing a woman and a child and injuring eight other people, including a seven-year-old child.

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin