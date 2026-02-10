Air Strike On Sloviansk: Injury Toll Climbs To 16, Two Dead
The updated information states that“as of 14:00, the number of wounded civilians has increased to 16,” and“a mother and her 11-year-old daughter were also killed.”
The prosecutor's office added that Russian troops struck Sloviansk with six FAB-250 bombs from a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK).
Earlier, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported 14 people to be wounded.
He also added on Telegram that among the wounded was a man born in 1980, who is in serious condition.
“According to preliminary estimates, 14 private houses, two high-rise buildings, an administrative building, warehouses and hangars, an infrastructure facility, a shop, a service station, a gas station, and 28 cars were damaged,” the head of the region said.Read also: Russian army attacks agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region with drones, missile
As reported, on February 10, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a strike with guided aerial bombs on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, killing a woman and a child and injuring eight other people, including a seven-year-old child.
Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment